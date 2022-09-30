Civic award winner Brian Corney with fellow scouts, family and supporters. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Every year Whangārei District Council acknowledges residents who have made a significant contribution to the community by bestowing them with a Civic Honours Award.

This year the unwavering altruistic streak of four Whangārei residents - Fred Tito, Brian Corney, Felicity Christian, and Steve Westgate - has seen the local stalwarts receive the highest praise possible by council.

Fred Tito

Services as a kaumātua/rangatira; helping the less fortunate, representation of Whangārei history and Māori.

Tito's leadership qualities were spotted at an early age by a kaumātua witnessing the then-youngster stepping through a childhood grounded in culture.

Raised by his grandmother in the small Kaipara settlement of Tangiterōria, Tito embraced his Te Parawhau, Te Uri Rorori, Ngāti Whātua and Ngā Puhi descent while creating close connections to the marae of Porōti, Tītoki, and Tangiterōria.

He harnessed a lifetime of lessons about rituals, karakia, history and stories of Te Parawhau to serve his hapū, marae and community as a rangatira and tohunga.

Community and government departments, councils, schools, businesses, and volunteer groups have all benefited from Tito's gentle guidance as a kaumātua, rangatira, board member, adviser, and most importantly - they say - as a friend.

His acts of service included advising countless organisations and groups on appropriate tikanga for different projects, connecting people, and carrying out ceremonial duties at many dawn blessings, naming ceremonies on the marae or at meetings and openings.

When tragedy has struck, Tito has been the one to carry out whakawātea and whakanoa [rituals of clearing and cleansing] to help restore peace and safety; as well as bring comfort to the afflicted.

Tito is universally admired for his ability to unite people. In recent years this included his involvement in the founding and development of the Maa Kai o Wai-a-Ariki Onerahirahi - the Onerahi food forest.

Kaumātua Fred Tito, left, at a BestStart Pipiwai Kindy community garden opening in Kamo. Photo / NZME

Huddled around a fire during a community pizza night, Tito initiated a Matariki event that sparked plans for the forest.

Soon an unused piece of public land beside the Onerahi Airport was transformed into a fully-fledged community garden with a bounty of fresh seasonal produce.

The fruit and vegetables grown in the food forest feeds many people while the environment provides a place of whanaungatanga [kinship].

Tito's gift for connecting people is most notable at Puanga-Matariki, the most important time of year for the kaumātua. He has led regular gatherings of descendants of the Māori chiefs, Kawiti, Pōmare and Tirarau who signed the Treaty of Waitangi.

During the Māori New Year Tito comes together with Ngāti Hine, Te Parawhau and Ngāti Manu to discuss the past, present, and plan the future.

He is a master communicator with a long history in Ngāti Hine radio presenting, interviewing, and teaching. He provides mihi in Te Reo Māori, sign language and English.

Tito is a champion of Māori well-being, such as justice-based living, and has been a long-term supporter of and guide for community ventures like 155 Whare Āwhina, Whakaora Kai Taitokerau/Food Rescue, Te Ruruhau o ngā Ringaringa Tuwhera/Open Arms and Friends of Matakohe-Limestone Island.

Brian Corney

Services to youth and scouting

When 8-year-old Corney joined the Mid Northern Scout Group as a cub in 1977 the Hukerenui youngster began the first day of 45 years in the movement.

And throughout the decades he would influence and inspire thousands of young people.

Corney achieved the rank of scout in 1979 and five years later, venturer scout, before applying for the army the next year when he turned 16. He made the cut of 150 successful candidates accepted from a pool of 10,000 in 1985.

For him it was an easy transition - fieldwork was like camping and the orderliness and fraternity of scouts suited him in his new environment.

Between his role as an electronics technician and setting up trades workshops for the New Zealand Army in Bosnia, he found time to marry Monique and raise three children - Hayley, now 31, Aaron, 29 and Jason 21.

His departure from the army and return to Whangārei in 1995 marked the beginning of 20 years as a service manager at McKay, an electrotechnology company.

Corney answered the call for new scout leaders when his son joined the Kamo Scout Group's Keas for kids aged five to 8-years-old.

The man they dubbed 'Nikau' found joy in witnessing the "lightbulb moments" where youngsters suddenly realised they had mastered a skill.

His greatest reward came from seeing kids gain a sense of achievement, friendship and self-worth as they developed life-long friendships nationwide, just as he had.

Brian Corney in action at the Kamo Scouts Group. Photo / Supplied

In 2012 and 2013, Corney endeavoured on a fulltime role with Scouts Aotearoa as the Regional Development Manager where he re-established the Youth Sector Discussion Group and assisted the move within Scouting towards Youth-Led programmes.

His work in this space has been especially valuable as families, workplaces, and times changed over the years challenging the hours people could volunteer. Becoming more youth led enabled the system to flex to ensure adults working with senior scouts can keep the movement going.

The people behind Corney's Civic Honour nomination spoke of his ability to mentor and encourage groups, individuals, youngsters and adults.

"From camping, cooking, bush skills, water skills the list goes on, youth have gained valuable skills and will become good citizens of the future," one wrote.

Another said: "He is a methodical and patient teacher who always encourages us to do our best.

"Brian is one of the people who has fostered a passion for scouting in me and because of this I see myself being involved in the scouts for many years to come."

Felicity Christian

Services to music – Whangārei Youth Music; community and architecture – including Camera Obscurer and Dent Street flats

Felicity Christian back in 2015 at a trial for the camera obscura in the old Harbour Board Building at the Whangārei Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

Christchurch-born Christian brought her engineering and landscape drafting talents north to the city of sails where she gained a Bachelor of Architecture (Honours) from Auckland University.

Afterwards, she and her partner decided to call Whangārei Heads home as they settled into life as Pataua South residents and parents of three daughters.

Christian was a keen supporter of Whangārei's community groups right from the get-go. She was significantly invested in those which fostered young people's musical talents.

A novice violinist and pianist since childhood, Christian joined Whangārei Youth Music (WYM) to reinvigorate her skills before becoming a playing member of Northland Sinfonia in 2004. She became a Sinfonia committee member in 2019 and has stayed the course.

In 2007 Christian was invited to be a conductor for Whangarei Youth Music (WYM) and soon embarked on more than a decade of service on the committee - five of which were as president.

During her presidency, her relationship with the Whangārei District Council was pivotal in securing a new home for WYM in the historic old library building on Rust Ave.

Not only did the move provide a long-term home for WYM but it helped ensure the notable building continued to be used and cared for.

Christian's dedication included a role as Conductor of Junior Strings, and the team effort to establish Sistema Toi Akoriangi Whangarei achieved between 2013 and 2016.

Not only did she devote time to music but also to her second passion and chosen field - architecture.

This led to one of her most prominent builds, the interactive sculpture Camera Obscura along Whangārei's Hatea Loop. The idea was initiated by friend and photographer Diane Stoppard. The award-winning steep sculpture's design was developed with her by Felicity and Trish Clarke.

From left: Poutama Hetaraka, Trish Clarke, Diane Stoppard and Felicity Christian at the official opening of the Camera Obscura interactive sculpture. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Christian's interest in historic buildings prompted her to lead a successful submission against the demolition of the Almond Court buildings above Laurie Hall Park, and she currently harbours a keen interest in the future of the Old Library.

For the past 10 years, Christian has encouraged youth development through her work with the New Zealand Registered Architects Board. She served as the board's National Assessor Training Officer/Event Organiser and is an assessor for New Architect Registration and one of three National Convenors.

On top of that, Christian is an establishment committee member of the Coalition of Northland Creative Professionals Incorporated.

She has offered holiday work experience to graduate architecture students at a practical, professional level and supports young architects coming into Whangārei.

Steve Westgate

Services to transport, the environment and community

Westgate made his Whangārei debut in 1964, equipped with a Cambridge Science degree that he would use generously for more than 50 years to help community betterment.

Since the day he stepped foot into Whangārei he has never wished to live anywhere else.

Steve Westgate has been honoured for services to transport, the environment and community. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Westgate wrapped up service with the Round Table - a young men's community service organisation that flourished in the 60s and 70s - and joined the Whangārei South Rotary Club in 1985.

There he held multiple community service roles and became a go-to person for community advocacy, especially in his Onerahi neighbourhood.

In 1987 Westgate first held the title of Justice of the Peace and tirelessly served the community for more than 35 years. He was recently recognised by the Northland Justice of Peace Association for his contribution.

Career-wise Westgate started out as a chemist before advancing to the role of technical manager at the Whangārei Glass Works which he held until its doors shut in 1991.

He then became a self-employed resource management consultant during which he advised clients about the provisions of the Resource Management Act 1991.

A pragmatist, Westgate always saw the need to advocate for conservation while recognising the needs of modern society.

Throughout his five-year appointment to the Northland Conservation Board from 1993, he helped develop pest-free eradication programmes for the Bay of Islands and prepared a draft Management Plan for the Poor Knights Islands Marine Reserve.

His crusade continued into 1999 when he chaired the Northland Branch of Forest and Bird for four years. During that time he produced a series of articles titled, Towards a Pest Free Northland.

And what was visionary then is now a national goal.

In 2002, Westgate was a founding trustee of the Bream Head Conservation Trust made up of dedicated volunteers whose project gained credibility and sponsorship over the 10 years of his service.

He made his resource management expertise available to many other trusts over the years, including the Friends of Matakohe-Limestone Island Society and the Northland District Masonic Trust.

Westgate's role as an advocate strengthened in 2005 when he was co-opted onto the Northland Regional Transport Committee to represent environmental interests.

He chaired the Stock Effluent Disposal Committee in 2008 and developed a series of stock effluent disposal sites throughout Northland.

The role followed a lifetime interest in road safety and roading matters for Westgate. He had been appointed a trustee of the Northland Road Safety Trust in 1996 and continued supporting the formal Road Safety Community Programme delivery for a further 20 years.

Westgate became a district councillor for the NZ Automobile Association (NZAA) Northland District Council in 2002 and relinquished his role as the region's National Councillor on the NZAA's governing body this year.

Many NZAA submissions to various road controlling and planning authorities bear the hallmarks of Westgate's professionalism, analytical skills, science background and passion for private motoring and common sense.

As a Northland Chamber of Commerce Incorporate board member, he had a special interest in natural gas being delivered to Northland in association with Refining NZ's petroleum pipeline to Auckland.

His meticulous data, planning, scientific analysis and personal advocacy for the resulting gas pipeline brought many benefits to the industrial and residential communities.

Last but not least, Westgate is a family man. He and wife Margaret have two children - Stephen living in the United Kingdom and Suzanne living with her husband and two children in Sydney.

His role as father and grandfather gives him great pleasure from the achievements and interests of his family.