Whangārei dancers hold end of year show at Forum North

Whangarei Academy of Dance and Performing Arts are rehearsing for their end-of-year concert. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A challenging year of dance lessons via zoom and cancelled shows and exams hasn't stopped a Whangārei dance school from putting on a show fittingly named Keep Calm and Dance On.

Whangārei Academy of Dance and Performing Arts is holding its annual end-of-year show on December 4 and 5.

Holly Duder-Joy said 2020 had been a "challenging but fun" year which included dance classes taught via zoom during lockdown.

"This year's show is a representation of how this year has been for us. We are the lucky ones in NZ but yes there have been lots of cancelled exams, competitions and shows and things have definitely been much harder," she said.

The 38th annual show features 200 dancers from as young as 2 to 21 years.

Duder-Joy said most of the choreography for the show is done from July and extra rehearsals are held in the lead-up to it.

"The end-of-year show is the highlight of the year. It is what both teachers and dancers work all year towards. It is our opportunity to entertain family, friends and the community in a professional theatre setting."

Duder-Joy said this year had shown the resilience and determination of the dancers and she couldn't wait to see them on stage.

"My favourite part of the show is seeing the excitement and anticipation on the dancers' faces as they take to the stage, even if this isn't the first show for them."

Keep Calm and Dance On is at Forum North's Capitaine Bougainville Theatre at 6pm on December 4, and 1pm and 6pm on December 5.

Tickets can be purchased from eventfinda.co.nz.