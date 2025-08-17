Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Whangārei council called out for unchecked Taiwanese cherry trees

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
5 mins to read

A dense stand of invasive Taiwanese Cherry trees has gone unchecked on Whangarei District Council owned and managed land around its sewage treatment station. Photo / Christine Stephenson

A dense stand of invasive Taiwanese Cherry trees has gone unchecked on Whangarei District Council owned and managed land around its sewage treatment station. Photo / Christine Stephenson

People concerned about the rapid spread of Taiwan cherry trees around Whangārei’s sewage treatment plant are unlikely to see them removed any time soon, as authorities say the law doesn’t require it.

However, a law professor says the authorities have it wrong.

The trees (Prunus campanulata), known for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save