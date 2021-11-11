Whangārei commemorates Armistice Day to mark end of World War I

'We will not forget.'
Those words have echoed through the last century to commemorate those who died fighting for their country in World War I.
And today they echoed again, as Armistice Day was commemorated at the Whangārei Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park. The commemorations were part of nationwide events to mark the day.
Representatives from the RSA, armed forces, police, Fire and Emergency NZ, associated dignitaries and former service men and women and their families marked the occasion in glorious sunshine at the Cenotaph.
Armistice Day marks the end of the Great War, that was also known as The War To End All Wars due to the millions killed - with an armistice between Germany and the Allies on November 11, 1918.
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns fell silent.
And at 11am a crowd of more than 100 fell silent after the Last Post was played by bugler Frank Lundberg at the Cenotaph.
Whangārei RSA President Kevin Peachey said the commemoration was to remember all those who went to war and those that did not return, as well as their families and loved ones left behind.
''One hundred thousand New Zealanders went to serve overseas (in the war), Around 30 per cent of them didn't return and 40 per cent were wounded. The population of
New Zealand in 1914 was just over one million - 10 per cent of our population went to serve their country.''
Peachey said they made sacrifices so that peace could flourish: ''(peace) is not always easy to make, but it's always worth the effort.''
Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai also spoke, praising the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families.
Mai said when Armistice Day was announced in Whangārei in 1918 there was huge enthusiasm and a big demonstration of joy.
It was fitting that Armistice Day was still commemorated 103 years later and that the joy of peace was still with us.