Whangārei commemorates Armistice Day to mark end of World War I

White crosses representing Whangārei people who died in World War One were at the forefront of Armistice Day commemorations in the city on Thursday. Photo / Tania Whyte

'We will not forget.'

Those words have echoed through the last century to commemorate those who died fighting for their country in World War I.

And today they echoed again, as Armistice Day was commemorated at the Whangārei Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park. The commemorations were part of nationwide events to mark the day.

Representatives from the RSA, armed forces, police, Fire and Emergency NZ, associated dignitaries and former service men and women and their families marked the occasion in glorious sunshine at the Cenotaph.

Armistice Day marks the end of the Great War, that was also known as The War To End All Wars due to the millions killed - with an armistice between Germany and the Allies on November 11, 1918.

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns fell silent.

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai speaks at Armistice Day commemorations in the city on Thursday. Photo / Tania Whyte

And at 11am a crowd of more than 100 fell silent after the Last Post was played by bugler Frank Lundberg at the Cenotaph.

Whangārei RSA President Kevin Peachey said the commemoration was to remember all those who went to war and those that did not return, as well as their families and loved ones left behind.

''One hundred thousand New Zealanders went to serve overseas (in the war), Around 30 per cent of them didn't return and 40 per cent were wounded. The population of

New Zealand in 1914 was just over one million - 10 per cent of our population went to serve their country.''

Drew Meyer, from the Cadet Force at Armistice Day commemorations in Laurie Hall Park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Peachey said they made sacrifices so that peace could flourish: ''(peace) is not always easy to make, but it's always worth the effort.''

Whangārei Mayor Sheryl Mai also spoke, praising the sacrifices of the armed forces and their families.

Members of Northland's Cadet Force at Armistice Day commemorations at Whangārei's Cenotaph, Photo / Tania Whyte.

Mai said when Armistice Day was announced in Whangārei in 1918 there was huge enthusiasm and a big demonstration of joy.

It was fitting that Armistice Day was still commemorated 103 years later and that the joy of peace was still with us.

Bugler Frank Lundberg plays the Last Post to honour the fallen at Armistice Day commemorations at Whangārei's Cenotaph in Laurie Hall Park on Thursday. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Mikaera Makoare, from the Academy of A Company at Whangārei kura Te Kapehu Whetu reads the Ode, in te reo Māori at Armistice Day commemorations. Photo / Tania Whyte.