Amber Wallace believes that food is medicine. Photo / Tania Whyte

Amber Wallace comes from a family of cooks, and has been a chef for almost 18 years.

Her passion for food comes from a love of healthy alternatives, after almost dying from type one diabetes.

At the time she was training to be a pastry chef, and Wallace then discovered a love for healthy food. She said the scare ‘kick-started’ her journey into taking proper care of her body.

Trained in Middle Eastern food, Wallace provides food packed full of flavour. For her, a “major aspect” is also supporting local.

“All of the veges and produce comes from the local grower’s market,” she said.

Born and bred in Whangārei, Amber spent 15 years in Australia before moving back to Aotearoa with her daughter. Because she couldn’t put in 60-70 hours of work a week, she was struggling to find a job.

She then started her catering business with $500 in hand and photos of her food, and Amber’s Kitchen was born.

Located in the old Tiffany’s lounge, Wallace’s company has been running for the last five years, but she’s now moving on to a new venture at new foodie spot Bank Street Kitchen as their head chef.

Wallace believes Whangārei is “10 years behind in its food journey”, and wants to see more to choose from in this small town.

“Even in Auckland, you can go, where in the world do I want to eat today?”

Wallace’s advice for those in the kitchen this summer is to not be afraid of flavour.

“If the recipe says four cloves, add eight,” jokingly adding, “but not with salt, there is an exception to the rule.”

Lazy Pickle Platter Time

3 Summer flavours, 1 style

Beetroot Pickle

1 hand-sized beetroot

Bunch of mint

1/2 tsp or more toasted cumin seeds

Balsamic vinegar - enough to cover beetroot

1 tsp spoon coconut sugar

Salt

Hot as Chips Red Onion Pickle

3 red onions

1/4 tsp (minimum) chilli flakes

Half to a whole bunch of coriander

Coconut Vinegar - from the Asian store - enough to cover onions

1 tsp spoon coconut sugar

Salt

Cauliflower is a Flower Pickle - enough to cover Ca

1/2 to a whole cauliflower head

1 bunch spring onion

Apple cider vinegar

Roasted fennel seeds

Parsley

Directions

Take the leaves off the herb stalks, peel veg, or not, up to you. Maybe give it a wash, again up to you. Thinly slice veg, throw in a bowl with the herbs and spices and sugar. Give it a good munch together, until you feel happiness.

Then, pour over vinegar. Put in a sanitised clean jar or container because you’re not boiling the sugar out, keep in the fridge, you can boil the sugar and vinegar together first.

Tips:

Yes you can add flowers! Pansies, corn flowers, snap dragons.

Yes, all pickles can be heated then put in jars out the back, these recipes are to get you through an “oh wow! That looks an amazing platter!” event.

An unboiled pickle will last about a week in the fridge.

Make it a few days before for some mean flavours.

Amber’s Summer Kitchen go-to’s

Vietnamese Mint - from the garden

Coconut Vinegar

Coconut Sugar

Lemon Varilla - from the garden

Coriander

Smoked chipotle - from the Markets

Chinese five spice

Chilli oil

Sesame oil

Microgreens