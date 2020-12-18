Whangārei busker moved on from Countdown, plays Jane Mander rest home

Darius Martin-Baker said it was "rejuvenating" playing the flute to an audience once again. Photo / Tania Whyte

A popular Whangārei flautist banned from his regular busking patch, brought festive musical cheer to rest home residents this week.

Darius Martin-Baker, 17, had the wind knocked from his sails when he was asked to leave his regular busking patch mid-song when a security guard pointed out new "No Busking" signs outside Countdown Whangārei last month.

He had been playing the flute there regularly for two years and said the ban felt like a "jab to the heart".

"It came as a bit of a shock," he said at the time, adding that he planned to seek work to replace the $100 income loss which was going toward his university savings to study a double major in music and psychology. Busking also helped pay off the $1800 cost of his flute of which about half was still owed.

Meanwhile, Jane Mander Retirement Village activities co-ordinator Jazz Phillips read out the ensuing article in the Northern Advocate, about Martin-Baker's plight, to residents for their daily "News and views".

"Each morning we read out the news and the residents like to have their view on things and, I must say, Darius' story broke a few ladies' hearts."

Jane Mander Retirement Village activities co-ordinator Jazz Phillips, resident and acclaimed pianist Barbara Thomson and flautist Darius Martin-Baker. Photo / Tania Whyte

She said several of them were keen to have him play at their Christmas lunch party.

"We've lost a few entertainers this year. We usually have a mixture. They really get into the 1940s singalong wartime music. We've never had a flautist before."

Martin-Baker said he felt "extremely thankful" for the offer of the paid gig.

"It's rejuvenating. It feels amazing playing to the residents in this beautiful setting and it's nice to know I'm giving them something as well."

Martin-Baker, who has been playing the instrument for 10 years, said he'd been contacted by fans voicing their disappointment that he could no longer busk at his regular spot.

"My flute tutor also contacted me and was quite disheartened by it."

Flautist Darius Martin-Baker. Photo / Jodi Bryant

His story gathered strong support from shoppers who had heard Martin-Baker play, including Okara Shopping Centre manager of 15 years Allan Brown who'd been requested from new Countdown management to put the signs up.

"It's a shame," Brown said.

"I actually quite like [the buskers] and have always kept an open mind, so long as they aren't noisy and disruptive. It brought a bit of atmosphere to the place."

A Countdown spokesperson said concerns had been raised about noise so they had decided to not allow any busking at the Whangārei store.

Said Martin-Baker: "It was like a jab in the heart because I've always got compliments and letters saying things like: 'I had lunch with my daughter and it was lovely to have your music in the background'.

"I've always had a very positive response with people saying 'Sorry, I don't have money'. The money was a good part of it but I just wanted to perform. To me, music is a form of respite, it's just something that makes the world a bit brighter."

Martin-Baker has since gained employment as a restaurant waiter and Phillips said they would be happy to have him return to play to other departments within Jane Mander.

At the Christmas party, his music was enjoyed by resident Barbara Thomson, 90, a well-known Whangārei pianist, who holds a Queen's Service Medal for service to the music and the arts of Northland.

Fellow resident Elizabeth Farge said Martin-Baker played the flute "very well".

"It's nice and Christmassy."