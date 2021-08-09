Whangārei bike pump track pumping

John Van Veen, a regular Hātea Loop user, decided the new track was "awesome" after checking it out last week. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei bike enthusiasts have jumped the gun ... or the fence with Pohe Island's new bike pump track – the track has been swarming with bikes after hours long before opening.

The pump track is stage one of a bike park based on Pohe Island due for completion early next year. It comprises two tracks, with one more advanced. Stage one also includes an 800m cycle circuit now open to the public.

Bike Northland development officer Arwen Page said the fact bike enthusiasts had been using the facility before its completion proved there was a need for it in the city.

"Although it did pose a bit of a problem (people using it before it was ready), it's really cool and everyone's excited. Although the fences were still up, the weekend was super-busy."

A new carpark is also complete and the following stage will include upgrading and using the former recycling building as a learn-to-ride open-sided shelter facility with surrounding painted asphalt which will teach beginner bike-riding and road skills.

"It will be like a mini road environment, a coaching area, teaching traffic skills and will run adult courses as well," Page explained. "A lot of people are getting on bikes again and aren't overly confident so this will get them familiar with their bike, as well as teaching skills. Then the idea is, it will be progressive so people can move their way up through the tracks."

The new bike pump track (right), with the cycle circuit (top).

The pump track is aimed at that aged seven-plus and is designed to be ridden anti-clockwise, as is the 800m cycle circuit, with helmets and covered shoes essential, for which there will soon be signage. In addition, Page said it is great for skateboarding, roller skaters and rollerbladers – "anything with wheels".

"I think it offers an awesome facility covering a huge range of demographics. It's popular with skateboarders and surfers as it's really good for their skills. The 40-plus guys love it and go down there in their half-hour lunch breaks as, the thing with pump tracks, is it's quite hard; after 20 minutes, you're puffing. Also, it's designed to be ridden in the same direction, whereas at the skate park people are dropping in all over the place."

In addition, the asphalt is a good option during winter for mountain bikers when the trails are slippery.

Jack Green with dad Adam from One Tree Point checked out the new track during off-peak time. Photo / Tania Whyte

Bike Northland engaged international pump track designers to design the world-class track with plans to hold international competitions. Meanwhile, they are hoping to host a North Island series this summer, which will also include the pump track at Mangawhai.

"We've been talking with the BMX Club and Mountain Bike Club and there's a real appetite to host it."

The circuit track skirts the existing BMX track which is used by members only.

The park will be linked to the shared path network and is situated at the Dave Culham Drive end of the William Fraser Memorial Park on Pohe Island.

The official opening of the $5m bike park is set for March. The bike park is part of a long-term Master Plan for the Whangārei District Council (WDC) encompassing 5.2ha of the 54ha area.

Jack Green navigates a corner on the new bike pump track. Photo / Tania Whyte

Located in the heart of the city, Pohe Island was originally less than one hectare, gradually increasing to 54ha with reclaimed land being utilised for agricultural activities, then the site for Whangārei's rubbish dump. After closing more than 15 years ago, the area was clay-capped in preparation for its transformation into a living landscape for recreational use.

Due to its nature as a capped landfill, the development of the site has occurred in a sporadic way with suitable areas being progressively developed. Future site development will be staged to correspond with the settlement and stabilisation of ground conditions. The rehabilitation of landfill sites includes ground stability and managing gas emissions.

It currently hosts a skate park, dog park, BMX, football, rugby, rock 'n' roll and rowing clubs, Scouts and Mariners groups, rally driving and exercise and recreation.

Said Bike Northland Board's Peter Houba: "The project has been challenging in scope, stakeholders, competing interests, fast time-frames, etc. It is an extensive area that has been transformed from a very unsightly area to a high-quality valuable asset for the community. There is still some way to go, but it will be great to see public use."

Pohe Island's Master Plan.

The Master Plan for the area includes a marine zone with floating platforms, a "Pohe birthmark", elevated viewing platforms, water play, destination play space, a community hub including barbecues and group dining tables, recreation lawns, a multi-generation active zone and a pedestrian bridge over the road.

WDC parks and recreation manager Sue Hodge said: "We are very excited to see the first stage of the bike park being open for use.

"Without the passion of Bike Northland, this facility wouldn't have come to fruition. For recreational cyclists who are 'getting back on their bikes' or using an e-bike for the first time, we hope the circuit will provide an alternative to the very busy Hātea Loop."