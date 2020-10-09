Weekend of fun for Whangārei at city's first Fringe Festival

A Quarrantea Party in Lockdownland is happening this weekend.

What do a mud pie kitchen extravaganza, a mass drawing spree, a Quarrantea Party and a whole lot of busking have in common?

They are all happening in the city this weekend as part of Whangārei's first Fringe Festival.

The festival launches this weekend with a huge range of events spanning two weeks lighting up the streets and theatres and showcasing talent, both homegrown and from further afield.

A group of locals from the arts community collaborated to bring Whangārei its first Fringe Festival, which derived in Edinburgh in 1947. Fringe Festivals provide spaces for artists to develop their work and also add to the vibrancy of a city and its local economy.

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest in the world, sees the population of the city triple over the month of the festival with people coming from all over the world to participate and see the vast array of work.

Whangārei Fringe Festival organisers Shannon Winn, Laurel Devenie, Hayley Clark and Georgia May-Russ. Photo / Supplied

The Whangārei line-up includes theatre, comedy, poetry, music, dance, circus, drag, visual and digital arts, workshops and creative activities.

"A fringe festival creates a really exciting energy in a city and also provides a place for artists from all over the country to try out their new work to an audience," organiser Laurel Devenie said.

The Big Draw is happening today at the Geoff Wilson Gallery 10am-4pm and is free. The gallery will be wrapped in good-quality paper with a variety of media for the public to get creative, along with guest artists who will share their drawing skills.

Hatea Me Hearties, a huge and free buskers' festival will take place around the Hatea Loop Walkway on Sunday with music, entertainment, activities, stalls and markets right around the circuit. This includes a Mud Pie Kitchen Extravaganza where kids can mix, squish and create with natural ingredients such as flower petals, leaves and more. There will also be giant bubbles and junk mask making for kids.

A Quarrantea Party in Lockdownland - happening both days - is a radical revision of the classic Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter's tea party – part dance-party, part comedic experience, combining drama, puppetry, imagination and music to serve up an entertaining show for children aged 12 and under.

Also this weekend are Lockdown Laundry, for airing lockdown memories, new art exhibitions and after-hours gigs of comedy, bands and a dance party.

Mystery judges, comprising local personalities and members of the arts community, will be out and about during the festival choosing recipients for the Fringe Awards. Audience members also get the chance to recognise their favourite show through the Audience Choice award.

All fringe award winners will receive a one-of-a-kind Whangārei Fringe Award, designed and handmade by local ceramic artist Richard Darbyshire, recently announced as a finalist in the prestigious 2020 Wallace Art Awards.

With at least half of the events free or for koha, the festival is accessible, and the range of events caters for both kids and adults. There'll be a Big Sing Drop-in Choir and a singing meditation workshop, along with Little Ripples – a local family-folk duo who have been writing music for children alongside raising them.

A range of stand-up comics will perform at a pop-up comedy venue, including Bald Man Sings Rihanna – an Edinburgh fringe phenomenon as seen at some of the biggest comedy clubs in the world, along with a night of open mic offerings.

Back by popular demand is Smoke 'N' Mirrors 2, another instalment of Whangārei's finest mix of live performance and electronic sound. The line-up includes Mermaid Bait in Dub, DJ Jazzy B and DJs partying all night long at the Butter Factory.

Whangārei's fringe framework is similar to the successful models in Wellington, Auckland and Dunedin, and the Auckland and Dunedin festivals have been supporting and mentoring the Whangārei team. The plan is that Whangārei will eventually become a strong part of the New Zealand fringe circuit.

"We all feel like Whangārei is really ready for it and a fringe model is ideal. The idea is that we're creating a framework which a huge spectrum of work can fit inside," explained Devenie.

"This is a festival that everyone can be part of. We want to celebrate local artists and run through the streets of Whangarei yelling this is 'our city and we love it'. We want to fill the nooks and crannies, the empty shops and dusty corners. We wanted to paint the town."

A 26-page programme outlines the eclectic line-up of events along with further details. These and tickets can be located at ONEONESIX, 116A Bank St, The HUB, Town Basin or online at: www.whangareifringe.co.nz.