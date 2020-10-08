Whangārei Fringe Festival: Finders keepers for lucky art seekers

Artists Andrea and Dave Beazley are hiding a piece of their artwork for Free Art Friday. Photo / Tania Whyte.

If you venture out in Whangārei today you'll surely get a surprise ... if you're lucky.

To kick off Whangārei's first Fringe Festival, a group of more than 12 local artists are taking part in Free Art Friday, where they hide a piece of their artwork around the city to be discovered – finders-keepers.

Free Art Friday is a global movement created to brighten the commute or as a way to engage the world with ideas.

Local artist and co-ordinator of the Whangārei event Andrea Beazley said, in keeping with the fringe theme, Free Art Friday is like an exhibition of art but without the gallery or transactions.

"People don't always like going to art galleries so I guess this is a way of bringing the art to them."

Artist Andrea Beazley looks for a suitable hiding place for her jewellery. Photo / Tania Whyte.

The number of artists taking part was growing and they had created small, quirky artworks including jewellery, ceramics, print-making, copper sculpture, wood carvings and paintings to hide around various locations in Whangārei with clues being given on the Free Art Friday - Whangārei Facebook page.

Finders were encouraged to post a photo of their art discovery on to the page.

Free Art Friday is taking place for the duration of the Whangārei Fringe Festival starting today and October 16 and 23 with artworks added to each day.

A 26-page programme outlines the eclectic line-up of 88 creative events around the city including theatre, comedy, poetry, music, dance, circus, drag, visual and digital arts, workshops and creative activities. In addition, Hātea Me Hearties, a huge buskers' festival will take place around the Hatea Loop Walkway this weekend with activities, stalls and markets.

Fringe festivals are a world-wide framework that began in Edinburgh in 1947 becoming popular all over the world. They provide spaces for artists to develop their work and also add to the vibrancy of a city and its local economy. The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the largest in the world, sees the population of the city triple over the month of the festival with people coming from all over the world to take part and see the vast array of work.

Whangārei's fringe framework will be similar to the successful models in Wellington, Auckland and Dunedin, and the Auckland and Dunedin festivals have been supporting and mentoring the Whangārei team. The plan is that Whangārei will eventually become a strong part of the New Zealand fringe circuit.

The Whangārei Fringe Festival runs from October 10-26; programmes and tickets available at ONEONESIX, 116A Bank St (11am-1pm before the festival, and one hour prior to the first show during the festival), The HUB, Town Basin or online at: www.whangareifringe.co.nz.

See tomorrow's paper for further details on the Whangārei Fringe Festival.