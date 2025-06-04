Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Weather woes see flight cancellations soar in Northland for April to among highest in country

Denise Piper
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Whangārei Airport looks approachable on a calm day, but 16% of flights were cancelled in April, mostly due to ex-tropical Cyclone Tam. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei Airport looks approachable on a calm day, but 16% of flights were cancelled in April, mostly due to ex-tropical Cyclone Tam. Photo / Tania Whyte

A high percentage of flights in and out of Northland were cancelled in April, the first month of new aviation performance reporting for the regions.

But airlines are urging people not to judge them by this first month alone, as it was heavily affected by weather-related disruption caused by ex-tropical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate