Those wanting to get out and about during the school holidays will still have the chance over the week as Northland experiences fine days between wet ones, she said.

“Tuesday is looking to be quite a nice day, but [Northlanders] might wake up with a few soggy patches.”

Another rain band is expected overnight on Tuesday into Wednesday morning, although Wotherspoon said it was unlikely to be as severe.

Despite warnings and surface flooding in some areas, Whangārei District Airport only picked up 60mm over Sunday night.

Wotherspoon said that was not an indicator of where things were in other areas around Whangārei such as in the city.

Kerikeri had 44mm of rain overnight and Kaikohe 40mm.

The wind watch came in handy for exposed areas such as Cape Reinga which had wind gusts of up to 130km/h per hour, though more populated areas like Kaitāia recorded 80km/h.

Wotherspoon said the weather has been “rainy and windy” but ended up being “understated” compared to what was expected.

The weather is expected to ease over the week, but more severe systems may return over the weekend.

“There are going to be fine days between the rainier events so there’s still time to get out and about over the school holidays.

“Just keep an eye on the forecast,” she said.

