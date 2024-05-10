Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

We need another name for our phones, here’s some suggestions - Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
4 mins to read
Should phones be renamed The Isolator ponders Joe Bennett.

Should phones be renamed The Isolator ponders Joe Bennett.

OPINION

Yes, of course I’ve got a phone and of course I hate it and I use it as little as possible. But that is beside the point. The point is that we need to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate