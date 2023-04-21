Bronwyn Warwick was arrested overnight in Whangārei for breaching release conditions. Photo / Supplied

A 74-year-old woman who has been on the run for the last month has appeared in the Whangārei District Court.

Bronwyn Warwick was convicted and sentenced for murder in 1992 following the asphyxiation of an elderly woman who was bound during a house burglary.

On Friday she appeared before Judge John McDonald in the Whangārei District Court on one charge of breach of release conditions and appeared confused as to why she was in the dock.

She asked what she was being charged with, to which Judge McDonald responded “You’re being recalled to prison.”

Warwick transitioned from a man to a woman in the early 90s and has had a number of releases on parole since 2002.

Warwick was remanded in custody to reappear in the Manukau District Court.







