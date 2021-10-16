Waitangi house fire started by super-heated wheat bag

This Waitangi home was gutted by a blaze thought to have been started by a super-heated wheat bag. Photo / Peter de Graaf

This Waitangi home was gutted by a blaze thought to have been started by a super-heated wheat bag. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Peter de Graaf is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

Spontaneous combustion of a super-heated wheat bag has been blamed for a fire that destroyed an elderly woman's home at Waitangi.

The blaze has prompted a warning about the potential for wheat bags — which are widely used as heat packs for pain relief — to become dangerously dry after repeated use.

Paihia senior station officer Michael Fayne said the brigade was called to the Te Kemara Ave fire at 1.20am last Tuesday.

The initial call came from St John Ambulance after the woman activated her medic alarm.

Fayne said he could see the glow in the distance as soon as they rounded the bluff so he immediately called for backup from the Kawakawa and Kerikeri brigades.

When the first crew arrived the woman was already safely outside.

The house was beyond saving so firefighters in breathing apparatus focused on making sure the flames didn't spread to neighbouring homes.

The structure of the house was still standing but it had been gutted inside.

The woman was checked at the scene by St John medics.

Paihia firefighters got back to the station at 5am.

Fire investigator Gary Beer said the fire had been caused by a super-heated wheat bag.

After heating up the bag in the microwave the woman placed it on a couch and left the room.

When the smoke alarm went off a short time later she returned to the room to find the wheat bag and a cushion it was resting on were on fire.

Unable to put it out, she triggered her medic alert and sought safety outside.

Beer said with repeated use wheat bags could become extremely dry and combust if they became super-heated.

He advised people to place a cup of water in the microwave with the wheat bag when heating it up to ensure it retained some moisture.

He also advised against leaving the hot bag on anything flammable.

Another fire in Paihia about two years ago had a similar cause though in that case damage was limited to the microwave.

Paihia fire chief Rex Wilson commended the woman for doing everything right.

''She did all the right things. She had working smoke alarms and she got out and stayed out,'' he said.