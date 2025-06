The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene of the two-vehicle crash which claimed the life of a 38-year-old Gisborne woman. Photo / NZME

Police have named the woman who died in a two-vehicle crash on King’s Birthday weekend in Northland.

She was Charmaine Rere Sapphire Haronga Te Purei Singh, 38, of Gisborne.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 1 near Waiomio, just south of Kawakawa, about midnight on May 31.

She died at the scene.