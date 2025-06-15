A community planting day collaboration between Bupa retirement village and Totara Grove School last month.

Opinion

Growing up, I, like many of us, attended Scouts, Pathfinders, and other service youth groups. One of the biggest things you are taught is it is always better to give than receive, and when growing up in a time where money was in short supply, volunteering was a great way to give back with your time and energy.

June 15 to 21 is National Volunteer Week, a time to celebrate the incredible volunteering spirit that thrives in our beautiful district. This week is an awesome time to acknowledge the selfless contributions of our volunteers who dedicate their time, energy, and skills to make Whangārei a better place for all. It is easy to say ‘I don’t have the time for that’, yet how often do we waste time watching TV or looking at social media, when we could be living life, instead of watching others do that?

Volunteering is more than just an act of kindness; it is a cornerstone of our community’s wellbeing. It has been shown that volunteering can significantly boost mental health, reduce stress, and increase happiness and fulfilment. It provides a sense of purpose and belonging, which are essential for our overall wellbeing.

Every act of volunteering also contributes to a healthier, happier community, whether it’s at local events, being involved in sports or clubs, supporting our elderly, or participating in rubbish and roadside clean-ups.