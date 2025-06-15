From a local council perspective, I am always extremely grateful for our community volunteers, as they play a crucial role in keeping our district looking great and functioning well. From those who take the initiative to clear clogged drains or culverts during and after severe weather events, to those who help at our libraries, museums, and hospices. Your efforts make all the difference. You are the people who make our district shine. Thank you.
One of the most remarkable aspects of volunteering is its ability to strengthen communities. Statistics gathered from Stats NZ 2023 General Social Survey (with updates from 2025) show that volunteers provide 231 million hours of formal volunteer labour annually, with more than half of New Zealanders (53%) having volunteered during February-March 2025. During that time, 27.6% volunteered through an organisation and 40.8% volunteered directly for another person. In Whangārei, our volunteers are the glue that holds our community together, creating a network of care and support that benefits everyone.
Just like when I was younger, in these strange financial times, volunteering is a way to make a difference.
By giving our time and energy, we can lift some of the pressures that come with rising costs and economic challenges, supporting each other, sharing resources, and building a community that stands strong together.
As your mayor and someone who is an active volunteer, I encourage everyone to take part in National Volunteer Week. Whether you can spare a few hours or commit to a regular volunteering role, your contribution makes a difference. Let’s celebrate the spirit of volunteering and recognise the incredible impact our volunteers have on our community.
Thank you to all our volunteers for your dedication and generosity. You are the heartbeat of our district, and your efforts are deeply appreciated.
National Volunteer Week is a great time to try a volunteer role! Find volunteer opportunities at www.volunteeringnorthland.nz