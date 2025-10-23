A virtual meeting between District Court Judge Kevin Kelly, Larsen and Tane was then held on Tuesday.
Tane said he was expecting a decision on his application for the judge to rule on whether there was a case for a recount today.
He said if the judge ruled there was, he hoped the recount would happen within “a few days”.
Tane said it was important for the matter to be resolved as soon as possible so the business of the council could proceed.
He would accept the judge’s ruling, whichever way it went.
Judge Kelly sought further information from senior electoral officer Dale Ofsoske after Tane’s application. This was about special votes for Kaipara District Council (KDC).
Tane said his team was now preparing a further submission for the judge’s consideration after receiving that information.
He said his application was based on wanting transparency about KDC’s special votes.
There were 198 special votes out of KDC’s 486 special votes that were allowed. But almost 60% were disallowed – not being enrolled on the Māori or general electoral rolls was the reason for almost 70% of these.
Tane is one of three KDC election candidates seeking a judicial vote count review.