A year on from SH1 over the Brynderwyns, south of Whangārei, being closed due to storm-induced slips, the route will be closed again while vital repair work is carried out. But at least this time we know it’s going to happen, Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo says. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It was approximately one year ago when Northland last faced a road closure on State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns - and that time we had no warning.

There was no time to prepare as slips caused by bad weather, including Cyclone Gabrielle, closed SH1 for 58 days. The impact on our economy was massive.

An independent investigation into the impact of the Brynderwyns road closures on Northland’s economy put the cost at $1.94 million a day, and in fact I believe the real (ongoing) costs to Northland to be even higher.

That situation was devastating for businesses throughout Northland, and many in our community are still recovering.

This time, it’s different. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) has engaged with our community on the best way to manage the timing and approach to this closure.

From February 26, SH1 over the Brynderwyns will be closed for urgent structural repairs. These need to be done to keep the road open for the next five years, allowing our Government to progress plans for the four-lane expressway. Over the Christmas period, our roading teams have been working on the scenic routes (via Waipū Cove/Mangawhai and Paparoa-Oakleigh) to ensure the roads would be able to support the extra traffic and to install clearer signage and wayfinding.

The scenic routes should add little more than 20 minutes to your trip north or south.

The trip itself is stunning, with new opportunities to stop, grab lunch, an ice cream or a coffee, or even jump in the ocean at Waipū Cove for a mid-journey cool-down. Northland communities have time to think ahead to what their business or delivery needs may be through March and April. When travelling, leave a bit earlier to account for the extra time enroute and take care to drive with less speed and more consideration.

We’ve had a bumper summer so far. The last time I remember seeing this many people enjoying our district’s beaches and attractions was back in 2018. Our restaurants, cafes and retail businesses have been booming and I’m very impressed by the behaviour of both our residents and our visitors.

The CitySafe reports for December are positive and it was great to see us provide such a welcoming environment over the summer period. I have no doubt many visitors left our district wishing they could’ve stayed longer.

On that note, we’re about to welcome a whole new set of visitors to our shores, with our first scheduled cruise ship docking at Marsden Point on Sunday, February 4, followed by another on February 22 and another on March 7.

We’re laying out the Whangārei welcome mat with the Waipū community doing tours and markets at Reyburn House and Hihiaua featuring loads of activities for the whole community. Northland Inc, NorthChamber, our council and Northport are working with experienced tourism operators and cruise specialists to share the history and culture of our district through visitor experiences, great products and services, and local food and beverage.

We’re focusing on making this a positive experience for visitors, respecting our environment and culture. I’m looking forward to welcoming our international guests, and I’m sure our whole district can make the most of this opportunity.