Vets warn of deadly Parvovirus outbreak in Whangārei that has killed three dogs in a week

Mary Rapana and Jenni Mayhew with her dog Ashton, who is vaccinated. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei vets are telling dog owners to make sure their dogs are vaccinated due to a summer outbreak of parvovirus which has so far killed at least three dogs in one week.



Northland Veterinary Group put out a community warning on its Facebook page about the deadly increase in parvo cases in Whangārei.



"Over the last couple of weeks we have seen several young dogs with parvo. It is a nasty virus with a poor outcome in most cases", the post said.



Parvovirus is incredibly contagious. It not only spreads through direct contact with infected dogs but also through contact with contaminated objects - including grass - and can last in environments for more than a year.



A Northland Veterinary Group spokesperson says they have seen at least three dogs die of parvovirus in one week in Whangārei.



Unvaccinated puppies that are 6 months or younger are the main victims of the disease, but any dog can catch and even spread the virus without apparent sickness.

"One of the vets said she's never had a fully vaccinated dog come in with parvovirus and she's been here for 20 years," the spokesperson said.

Vaccination to prevent parvovirus is available for puppies from when they are six weeks old and provides a very effective prevention against the virus.



SPCA Whangārei Centre manager Karla Aekins, says while parvovirus is a concern all year round, Northland's particularly warm start to the summer has increased cases.

"I think we're going to have a long summer, which means that parvo is going to be here the whole time, so there's definitely an increase at the moment and it's probably going to get worse."

Aekins believes some people don't vaccinate their dogs because of the cost and they aren't aware that vaccines can prevent future vet bills that are generally over $1000.

"Vaccinating is so much cheaper than actually paying to treat parvo, where you've got a high chance of not having your dog survive."

Pricing for vaccinating dogs varies between vets and sometimes depends on the size and breed of the dog. Aekins suggests owners concerned about price ring around and find the cheapest.

"Before you take your puppy out, make sure they get those three vaccinations before you take them out of your property or even get them out on the grass."

Jenni Mayhew, who was walking her dog Ashton at Whangārei Dog park yesterday said she's only heard through social media that parvovirus is going around, and her 10-year-old dog is vaccinated.

"I think the council could send out reminders or flyers in the mail to say it's active," Mayhew said.

The list of rules outside Whangārei dog park. Photo / Tania Whyte

Whangārei District Council Health and Bylaws manager Reiner Mussle said the council is aware of the current outbreak, but it isn't council's responsibility to inform the public about the outbreaks.

"Council has very specific responsibilities under the Dog Control Act, but they do not extend to education about parvovirus."

Mussle says parvovirus is a common issue in Whangārei and the council ensures that dogs in council shelters are vaccinated.

"Our animal shelter has very robust systems in place to avoid contamination between animals there, which has allowed us to avoid this latest outbreak so far."

Whangārei District Council signs are clear that unvaccinated dogs are not allowed at the dog park. Photo / Tania Whyte

The council's Whangārei dog park has signs advising that sick or unvaccinated dogs are not allowed under its list of rules.

Parvovirus symptoms and transmission

• Parvovirus is present in the faeces of infected dogs and can be transmitted through direct or indirect contact, including clothing and grass.

• Symptoms include lethargy, appetite loss, vomiting and diarrhoea (sometimes bloody) and bloating.



What to do if you think your dog has Parvovirus:

• Call your vet immediately if your dog is unwell before bringing it to the clinic as it can put other dogs at risk. You can contact the SPCA if you find a dog that is unwell.