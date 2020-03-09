One of the two pygmy kill whales that stranded near Waipū River Mouth that had to be euthanised. Photo / Kristin Edge

A rescue operation of pygmy killer whales stranded in Northland has ended in two of the whaes being euthanised this morning.

DoC spokeswoman Abi Monteith said four pygmy whales stranded on the beach last night and efforts were made to refloat them.

She said one of the whales had to be euthanised but rescuers managed to refloat the other three.

However, Monteith said, two of the whales restranded again this morning, near the Waipū River Mouth, on Northland's East Coast south of Whangārei.

Rescuers work to refloat one of four pygmy whales that stranded at Waipū Cove, on Northland's East Coast south of Whangārei, today. Photo / Kristin Edge

It was hoped the stranded whales could be refloated and sent back out to sea when the tide was high about 8.30am.

But the decision was made by Department of Conservation staff to euthanise the two very stressd whales about 10.30am.

The stranding came on the same day as a Cuveir's beaked whale stranded on the beach at Whananaki, also on Northland's east coast.

The whale died but the stranding became a natural history lesson for pupils at Whananaki School who learned a lot about whales and strandings during the rescue operation.

Ten pygmy killer whales stranded on Ninety Mile Beach in November 2018, with two having to be euthanised