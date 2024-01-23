A mum and son have died after their car caught fire when they crashed into a tree in Otaika, Whangārei, overnight.

A mother and son died near Whangārei overnight when their car went down a bank and smashed into a tree, bursting into flames.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Otaika Valley Road at 12.14am and on arrival saw the Holden Commodore station wagon on fire.

Northland Serious Crash Unit analyst Warren Bunn said police believed the 86-year-old woman and her 64-year-old son were heading north when their vehicle left the road, went down a bank, hit a tree and caught fire.

Fire and Emergency Northern shift manager Paul Radden confirmed firefighters had been sent to the crash from Auckland and Whangārei.

Bunn said despite best efforts, firefighters and ambulance staff on site were unable to save the pair. They died at the scene.

Police believed they were locals but were still working to identify them.

Bunn said the section of State Highway 15 between Otaika and Maungatapere was closed overnight has since reopened.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi had earlier warned motorists to expect delays and advised those going southbound to take a detour using the Salesyards Road to SH1 or use the SH14.

The latest fatal crash has taken Northland’s road toll to seven deaths this year - two more than this time last year.

