Tuia 250 virtual reality tour hits the road in Northland

The Tahitian waka hourua Fa'afaite arrives in Whangārei Harbour during last year's Tuia 250 commemorations. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The Tuia 250 flotilla — including, from left, the replica Endeavour, R Tucker Thompson and Fa'afaite from Tahiti — appears on the horizon in the Bay of Islands at dawn during last year's Tuia 250 commemorations. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A follow-up to last year's Tuia 250 commemorations in the form of an interactive roadshow is set to tour 15 towns, schools and marae around Northland.

The Tuia Matauranga Roadshow first toured New Zealand in 2019 to help mark the 250th anniversary of the first significant encounters between Māori and Europeans.

The centrepiece of the commemorations was a fleet of vessels which sailed around New Zealand following Captain Cook's route in 1769.

As well as a replica of Cook's Endeavour, the flotilla included Northland tall ship the R Tucker Thompson and several waka hourua (double-hulled ocean-going canoes) as used by Polynesian seafarers to explore the Pacific.

One of the waka, Fa'afaite, sailed all the way from Tahiti to take part.

The two-month roadshow celebrates the knowledge of Pacific voyagers and navigators and the meeting of two great voyaging traditions, as well as examining the changes that followed the arrival of Europeans.

Learning activities include activity books, mobile app-supported activities, conversation cards and a virtual-reality experience.

The updated version of the roadshow features stories specific to Te Tai Tokerau and has been created by the Te Au Marie Trust and the Ministry of Education.

Temanava Macquarie from Rarotonga watches as the Tahitian waka hourua Fa'afaite lands at Waitangi during last year's Tuia 250 commemorations. Photo / Peter de Graaf

■ The Tuia Matauranga roadshow will be touring Northland until December.

It started in Whangārei last week and spent the rest of the week in Kawakawa (Thursday and Friday, 10am-3pm, main street carpark) before it heads to Kororāreka (October 12-13, Russell School, 3-4.45pm) and Kerikeri Domain (October 15-16, 3-4.45pm; October 17, 10am-3pm).

It will also stop at Kāeo, Taipa, Kaitaia, Ngataki, Kohukohu, Koutu Pt, Kaikohe, Dargaville, Mangakahia, Whangārei and Ruakākā.

When the roadshow returns to Whangārei it will be based at Kiwi North in Maunu on November 26-27, 3-4.45pm, and November 28, 10am-3pm. Go to theroadshow.co.nz for all times and locations.