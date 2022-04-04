Denise Samson and her son Shannon Herbert were killed in the crash near Kāeo on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Tributes are coming in for the mother and son killed in a crash on SH10 near Kāeo on Saturday from a "gutted" community.

Denise Samson, 47, and Shannon Herbert, 11, died following a head-on collision at about 12.20pm between Kāeo township and Kāeo Bridge.

Te Hiku community board member and distant relation Jaqi Brown said locals were devastated by the deaths.

"They're gutted. Absolutely. They were solid people in the community."

Brown said they were already reeling from other recent deaths and Covid spreading through the area.

Brown said Denise Samson was an important figure locally, especially at their marae.

"I knew her through the community and she's my husband's cousin. I just know at the marae she would always be there and she would just hold things together."

"When people speak of her, they speak of her really highly."

Plans had not yet been made for the tangihanga, Brown said, but it was sure to be big.

"It's going to leave a hole in the community," she said of the deaths.

The mother and son remains were returned home to Taiao Marae yesterday.

Lawson and Herbert's local rugby league club, Pawarenga Broncos, also put a tribute to the crash victims on their Facebook page.

"All of our deepest aroha, thoughts and condolences go out to our Broncos brothers Dee, Tini and the Samson/Herbert whānau at this saddest of times," the post read.

"Kāhore he kupu, there are no words... but know that we are here, and will be here for you... me ngā piki me ngā heke. RIL Denise and Shannon."