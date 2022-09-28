A police cordon in Bank St, Whangārei, where 23-year-old Haze Peihopa was fatally injured last year. Two men accused of his murder will stand trial later this year. Photo / NZME

Two men accused of murdering a man in the central city area of Whangārei last year will stand trial in November.

The accused, aged 21 and 17 at the time of the incident, have pleaded not guilty to murdering 23-year-old Haze Peihopa during a violent clash on Bank Street at about midnight on June 12, last year.

At a brief scheduling fixture in the High Court at Whangārei this morning, Justice Timothy Brewer set a date for a jury trial to start on November 7, this year. It is expected to take up to two weeks.

Each of the pair was previously granted interim name suppression through to the end of their trial.

The court was told police had since laid a further charge against the younger accused for allegedly injuring with intent another person who was at the scene.

Peihopa was rushed to Whangārei Hospital after the incident but died shortly after from his injuries.

He was originally from Auckland but working as a logger based in Whangārei.

It is understood the Crown case at trial will largely rely on video footage for which police appealed to the public.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie previously told the media, witnesses to the incident reportedly used their cellphones to film it.

The men's attendance was excused at this morning's call over. They were represented by their lawyers, who appeared via AV-link - Steven Lack for the older accused, and Ron Mansfield KC for the teenager.