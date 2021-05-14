TREEmendous experience for tiny Northland school

Karetu School pupils are looking forward to a visit from the Bugman and a shark scientist - as well as having 200 trees to plant, after their win in the TREEmendous Education Programme.

Karetu School pupils are looking forward to a visit from the Bugman and a shark scientist - as well as having 200 trees to plant, after their win in the TREEmendous Education Programme.

A tiny Northland primary school is gearing up for a visit from Bugman Ruud Kleinpaste and shark scientist, Dr Riley Elliott, as well as having 200 trees to plant after winning a national competition.

Karetu School, near Kawakawa and with a roll of around 100, was one of five schools nationally to win in the TREEmendous Education Programme for 2021.

The schools won an environmental project for their school as part of the TREEmendous programme, an initiative from the Mazda Foundation.

The schools will each receive a visit from Mazda ambassadors Kleinpaste and Elliott, who

will talk to the whole school on sustainability and the importance of looking after our environment.

Kleinpaste will also help the school develop its chosen environmental project further and help teachers identify ways to incorporate the environment as an immersive part of the curriculum.

Bugman Ruud Kleinpaste will visit Northland's Karetu School this year after it won the TREEmendous Education Programme for 2021.

Each school also receives $1000 to go towards their environmental project, plus 200 native trees from Trees That Count to plant in the school grounds.

The TREEmendous team, along with Kleinpaste and Elliott, will visit all five schools in 2021 to engage with the students and inspire them to become eco-warriors.

Applications are open for primary and intermediate schools to apply for a TREEmendous Education Programme for 2022.

Visit: treemendous.org.nz for more information or to enter.