Nita atop her basement with Shaka. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Many Whangārei locals are oblivious to a holiday paradise called Treasure Island in their midst. That’s because its owners have never had to advertise. Instead, word of mouth has brought returnee campers from far and wide over the last 40-plus years, creating many magical memories. As the co-creator of Treasure Island prepares to retire, her recollections and those of its guests, have been captured in a newly-released book called Looking for Treasure. Having read a copy, Jodi Bryant visits the holiday park to bring the pages to life.

When Nita Joseph and Tim Harrison first stood under the pōhutukawa tree atop 80ha of rundown Pātaua South land they had come to view, the outlook was pretty dismal.

The weather that 1980 day was dreary, and the rugged terrain before them flooded. However, beyond this swirled a lagoon to the left and a golden sand surf beach to the right.

“Tim turned to me and said, ‘This would make a great caravan park’. He had the foresight,” Nita recalled.

Over the following years, they carved and sculpted out 5.7ha of the land they’d purchased, transforming it into the magical Treasure Island Caravan Park, named after its former status as an actual island and the treasure that lies within.

Then came the people and, through word of mouth, they multiplied. Tents mushrooming across every spare inch of the expanse. For multitudes, Treasure Island has subsequently provided over 40 years’ worth of precious memories, some of which have been captured in the newly-released book, Looking for Treasure.

Unfortunately, Tim died suddenly in 2016, leaving Nita to run the holiday park with many helpers. But after working tirelessly she knew it was time for her own adventures and prepared to let go of their dream.

And that was when, between herself, neighbour Maurice Prendiville and author Elaine Webster, they decided to capture some of the park anecdotes and photographs in a book.

“It began about a year ago,” Nita said. “I’d always wanted to do something like that and Maurice got the ball rolling and found Elaine, the author, who has done a wonderful job. It’s light reading and there’s some funny things that campers have said that have brought back memories.”

Christina Joseph working in the shop at the Treasure Island holiday park in Pātaua South. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Treasure Island provided the backdrop for many a summer for Nita’s niece and god-daughter Christina Joseph. Melbourne-based Christina, 33, can recall flying out unaccompanied from the age of 5 to stay with Nana Jo, Nita’s mum, who lived on site, and selling lollies from the shop. After a few years away she has returned to work the summers.

“I think the elements that make up a classic Kiwi holiday are all still here and that’s what makes this place special. People come here because they get to give the next generation the summer holiday they remember. I think that’s part of Treasure Island’s charm,” Christina said.

Nita Joseph with her god-daughter Christina. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Treasure Island is nestled behind a winding lagoon where one can swim and jump off the famous footbridge at high tide or forage for shellfish at low tide. On the other side and down a track is what is known as Frog Town, a golden sand small surf beach where campers flock.

With no Wi-Fi, there is ample opportunity to switch off and spend old-fashioned family fun, such as the annual sand castle competition, lolly scrambles and scavenger hunt. Then there’s the playground Tim built boasting a fort, flying fox and what many have cited the “longest slide in the Southern Hemisphere”.

Nita estimates around 500 campers at a time over the peak period which lasts from late-December until after Waitangi Weekend, rising again at Easter.

In Looking for Treasure, Sandie describes the setting as, “the kind of place where your shoulders drop down”. Sandie and husband Steve have been coming to their timeshare, comprising a caravan and covered veranda with tents, for years with their daughters Sinead and Coralie and now their families.

Long-timers Phil and Barbara Jackson have all the memories. The Pakuranga couple have been coming to Treasure Island since the early days, watching it evolve into 150 sites and families come and go, including their own.

The couple met when Barbara was 11 and Phil 13. Their camping holidays began at the then Whangārei Heads-based Tropicana before they heard about Treasure Island. They’ve returned every year since, from late-December for a month, taking up residence at their usual spot, weathering storms and cyclones that once saw the whole campground cleared apart from them.

Two years ago, the Advocate caught up with the couple parked up at their caravan spot, enjoying a glass of wine. This year, they are located, same spot, clutching icecreams in the 30-plus degree heat.

Barbara Jackson and husband Phil at Treasure Island. Photo / Jodi Bryant

In the past 33 years spent at the couple’s camp site, retired nurse Barbara, 83, and husband Phil, 85, who only retired from his engineering business three years ago, have been accompanied by their four children and many grandchildren but these days it’s just the two of them.

During the wetter summers, such as last year’s, many a book has been read and crossword complete, they also enjoy visiting local restaurants.

“This summer is beautiful,” Barbara commented. But the memory of last year’s Cyclone Gabrielle is still fresh. “I still have my gumboots here at the ready in case.”

The Treasure Island stalwarts were part of the camp quiz this year that sees youngsters running round the site solving mysteries. The question to find the long-time camper named Phil saw tons of kids run up to Phil and have their photo taken with him.

The couple, like many returnees, were shocked to learn of Tim’s passing in 2016.

“This campground has its ghosts,” Barbara said gazing ahead toward the top of the hill. “I can still see Tim sitting up there on his bench looking out over his camp site like a guardian at the end of a hard day’s work.”

Tim’s no-nonsense but dry jokester character is described by many in the book, who recall their children being afraid of him. He ran a tight ship and cut a daunting figure around the camp site - if anyone was up to mischief, the ominous sound of his quad bike approaching was enough to send them running.

Today Nita rides around on that quad side-saddle. But don’t be deceived by the dainty lady-like posture – she gets things done and we’re talking hard labour! Today, she is adorned in a billowy frock and the Jacksons comment on the absence of her usual paint-splattered overall attire.

“We have 60 groups leaving today so I wanted to make an effort to see them off,” smiles Nita in explanation.

It’s this personal approach that is noted time again by, not only campers in the book, but even the newbies, such as Jo Moy and partner Sean Sommerville from Point Chevalier.

“There’s a huge group of extended family here and we usually go to Hahei and have done for the last 20-30 years but found it turning too resorty,” Jo explained. “Here, it’s calm and relaxed, you can feel your soul is being fed ... You can just see the aroha that goes into the place.”

Jo and Sean. Photo / Jodi Bryant

The commitment meant that Nita still lives in a basement, albeit with a prime view over Pātaua, at the top of the property. We ride uphill side-saddle aboard the quad with her loyal 14-year-old German Shepherd camp dog Shaka Khan, past what has been dubbed “tent city” where one large group have taken up eight sites on the hill.

At the summit, she explained: “Tim said to me, ‘Which do we put the money into – the house or the shop?’ The shop won.” It now supplies the community with essential needs, takeaways, coffee, icecream and sweets. Artisan bread is delivered daily and campers can purchase from a food truck delivery.

The flat top of the half-built house, named “the basement” serves as a roof veranda from where, early each day, Nita stands alone – her only alone time - and enjoys her morning coffee looking out over the scene she created with Tim. It’s the same spot they stood all those years ago overlooking a grim setting and a lot of future labour.

“It only had four trees. Three pōhutukawa, two are still standing, and that lovely coral tree.”

Treasure Island is a popular campsite in Pātaua, Whangārei Heads. Photo / Jodi Bryant

While the back section of land has since sold, Nita is preparing to sell the rest.

“The community have been a big help to me when Tim passed away seven years ago. It was made a lot easier for me with everyone contributing and offering their help.

“But after 43 years, there’s a whole world out there that I think I’d like to experience. I’d love to see my own country when I retire so it will be a new challenge and it will be my time.”

She smiles wistfully but the smile masks exhaustion.

“It’s time to move on.”