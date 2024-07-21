Linda Rooke and Ann Heatley show off some products in the Whangārei Trade Aid store in 1987.

“There’s been so many very good people involved who have put so much time into Trade Aid Whangārei. They need to be acknowledged as well.

“Over the years there’s been many dedicated people that have helped. The biggest percentage have been volunteers.”

Heatley has held numerous roles over the years, including volunteering and casual paid positions.

She has attended overseas trips and conferences and was a buyer for the shop for a time.

The 76-year-old still volunteers every Monday.

She recalls going on self-funded educational trips to India, Thailand and Bangladesh in the early 2000s to meet with and learn about local producers.

“Meeting them changed my attitude and made me realise that my commitment and time did make a huge difference,” she said.

Trade Aid was founded in 1973 by Christchurch couple Vi and Richard Cottrell to create fairness in trade.

Long-serving volunteer Ann Heatley helped form the Trade Aid Whangārei trust 37 years ago and is sad about the shop closure. Photo / Michael Cunningham

It sources handmade, organic and fair-trade products from 59 trading partner organisations across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Palestine and the Pacific.

As well as selling crafts, baskets, rugs, and bags, it has evolved to become both an importer and wholesaler of food and craft products, selling to supermarkets as well as other New Zealand brands and retailers.

While shops are closing in July, products will still be available online and there will be a focus on wholesale craft, food, and coffee.

Trade Aid also hopes to inspire more New Zealand retailers and manufacturers to purchase fair trade guaranteed products.

Heatley said she was philosophical about the changes.

“No-one can take away the changes that have happened because of Trade Aid that have benefited people’s lives.

“It is sad, a lot of people are going to miss it, but you can’t take away the changes that have helped.”

Store manager Jo Sutcliffe, who started at Trade Aid part-time five years ago and became manager last year, said she wasn’t sure what she was going to do next, but she “wanted to see it through to the end”.

Store manager Jo Sutcliffe said she’s going to miss the volunteers and regular customers. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“The shop has got a lot of heart, it’s a meeting place for all sorts of people and regular customers. I’m going to really miss the people.

“There’s are mix of sadness but glimmers of positivity as well because the trust is staying together and carrying on in an educational sense with talks in the community.”

Trade Aid chief executive Paul Davenport thanked the staff, volunteers, and customers that have supported Trade Aid Whangārei and the fair-trade movement of Aotearoa.

“This store and its volunteers have made a huge contribution to the fair-trade movement in New Zealand by educating Kiwis about the importance of fair-trade practice and why we should buy better; and helping sell products to better the lives of our partners in countries such as Bangladesh, Mexico, India, Vietnam and many more countries.

“The Trade Aid Whangārei store has been an integral part of the community and will be missed.”

There is a 50%-70% off sale at the Whangārei shop until it closes at the end of the month.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.



