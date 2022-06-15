Total Mobility services for impaired people are coming to the Far North, with the service based in Kerikeri, but also covering Kaikohe and Kaitaia.

Total Mobility - a nationwide scheme - uses an electronic swipe card system and provides a transport subsidy to help people with impairment stay connected within their communities.

As of July, a one-year trial of the service will begin, based in Kerikeri, which will be offered through local provider Driving Miss Daisy.

Run through the Northland Regional Council (NRC), initially Driving Miss Daisy will be the only approved transport operator in the Far North for the service.

As well as operating out of Kerikeri, the firm - which has two wheelchair-capable vehicles - will also travel to Kaikohe daily and to Kaitaia up to three days a week, provided there are enough pre-booked trips.

The council said provided they pre-book, eligible Far North residents with an impairment could get a 50 per cent subsidy - up to an initial maximum of $15 - for the door-to-door service.

The success of the year-long trial will depend on support from the wider community.

The Far North scheme will be administered by the NRC and funded by the Far North District Council and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency.

For more information on eligibility and the wider Total Mobility scheme contact (0800) 002 004 and ask for Anita Child or visit www.nrc.govt.nz/totalmobility.

■ Funded in partnership by local and central government, the Total Mobility scheme assists eligible people, with long-term impairments to access appropriate transport to meet their daily needs and enhance their community participation. This assistance is provided in the form of subsidised door to door transport services wherever scheme transport providers operate.

It provides electronic cards or vouchers to eligible scheme members that subsidise the normal transport fare by 50 per cent up to a maximum fare (set by the relevant regional council); funding to scheme providers to help purchase and install wheelchair hoists; payment to the owner of the wheelchair accessible vehicle for each Total Mobility scheme member who requires the use of a wheelchair hoist or ramp.