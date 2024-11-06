Top Energy’s winning line mechanics - Lance Kahotea, Karl Wilson, Simon Bayliss, Michael Mitchell and Michael Kava.

It was a challenging three days, and the competition was tough, but the Top Energy team won the overall Line Mechanics award at the Connexis Annual Connection.

The event was held in Te Awamutu recently and Top Energy chief executive Russell Shaw is exceedingly proud of the crew of line mechanics and one of its trainees who through grit and determination excelled in a very competitive New Zealand-wide industry field.

The three-day competition highlights the unique skills and character required to keep the lights on and the country connected.

Shaw said the competition underscores the importance of electricity safety and encourages young people to explore careers in the electricity supply industry.

‘’We have always known that we have a pool of skilled, hardworking and talented teams working on our network. It is very satisfying that the rest of the country now knows about it too.”