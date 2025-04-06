Northland teenager Awatea Poutai has made history for his whānau by becoming the first in his family to attend university. The story of his can-do attitude and determination helps kick off On The Up - NZME’s editorial campaign that showcases uplifting stories of New Zealand success, inspiration and possibilities.
Tikipunga High School head boy Awatea Poutai still cannot believe he was awarded a First Foundation Scholarship and is now headed to Otago University to study Product Design.
“It feels like I don’t deserve it sometimes,” Poutai said.
“I was just so used to not getting stuff because we were kind of a poor family growing up so we didn’t get a lot.”
Tikipunga High School principal Emma Leyland said they were immensely proud of Poutai’s journey and growth over the past seven years.
“His dedication, integrity and leadership have made a lasting impact on our school community.
“His success is not only a reflection of his hard work, but also a testament to the whānau, kaiako and community who have supported him every step of the way. Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini.”
Poutai said I Have A Dream provided opportunities like the First Foundation Scholarship for him to pursue.
The trust, which works in partnership with schools, matches students with dedicated mentors who help them overcome challenges and transition from school to university.
Programme participants, known as dreamers, are supported and mentored by navigators who help them access education and employment opportunities.