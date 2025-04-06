Tikipunga High School head boy Awatea Poutai is the first in his family to go to university. Photo / Karina Cooper

Poutai, 17, said he was so used to going without that when he was given something it was out of the ordinary and often came as a shock.

He was even stunned to be picked as head boy this year despite many people telling the teen he would be.

Poutai said his family - none of whom had gone to university - were extremely proud when they learned of his scholarship.

“My parents said most of our family had dropped out of school to do other things, and I just pursued on I guess.”

Northland teen Awatea Poutai cannot stop smiling after he was granted a First Foundation Scholarship. Photo / Karina Cooper

Poutai was almost the eldest of seven children - pipped in age by two half-sisters.

His little sisters looked up to him and were now thinking about their futures, he said.

Poutai’s scholarship acknowledged the teen’s academic success at high school. His mum’s love of learning was passed down to him, he said.

“My dad is a hard worker. He has a great work ethic.”

So combine the two and Poutai said that’s him.

He added in his own belief to always do what he can and make it the best he can do.

“That’s what has got me through ... because I try my hardest,” he said.

Poutai’s unwavering dedication to school was rocked when his dad Wayne suffered a major seizure two years ago and was in a coma for months.

“I didn’t go to school the entire time he was in hospital because I was afraid something might happen while I was there,” he said.

Despite the fear Poutai, 15 at the time, remained steadfast.

“I try to think about the positives of the situation and the future,” he said.

“It may be terrible now but maybe later it will be better.”

Poutai plans to carry his resilience through with him on his pursuit of a life-long creative career.

“I love art,” he said.

His future leans more toward design than traditional painting but Poutai loves all of it.

“I just love making things with my own hands.”

Poutai attended an awards ceremony on March 18 to officially receive his certificate for the scholarship, which provides financial support towards university costs over three years.

He was full of nerves, as he had not fronted a crowd as big as the one attending the awards.

“I’d never been to anything like that ... it was like the Oscars,” Poutai said.

One of the big moments of the night was when his dad Wayne Poutai stood up in the crowd and surprised his son with a haka.

“It was amazing.”

Before the scholarship, Poutai said he had been supported by Tikipunga High School and I Have a Dream - a charity focused on inspiring dreams and enabling futures for children and youth.

Tikipunga High School principal Emma Leyland said they were immensely proud of Poutai’s journey and growth over the past seven years.

“His dedication, integrity and leadership have made a lasting impact on our school community.

“His success is not only a reflection of his hard work, but also a testament to the whānau, kaiako and community who have supported him every step of the way. Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini.”

Poutai said I Have A Dream provided opportunities like the First Foundation Scholarship for him to pursue.

The trust, which works in partnership with schools, matches students with dedicated mentors who help them overcome challenges and transition from school to university.

Programme participants, known as dreamers, are supported and mentored by navigators who help them access education and employment opportunities.

Awatea Poutai [right] pictured with his parents Joan and Wayne, gifts a painting he created to his mentor Dave Cotty [second from right].

Poutai was assigned a community-based mentor, Dave Cotty from Mangawhai, who took him under his wing.

Cotty, who is retired, has taken Poutai on numerous excursions, including to musicals, art galleries, museums, and sports events.

Now Poutai works with navigator Lucia Kotze.

“She’s just like a friend,” he said.

Awatea Poutai and his I Have A Dream navigator Lucia Kotze. Photo / Karina Cooper

Poutai said support systems like I Have A Dream and schools were crucial to help young people focus on their futures.

He believed teens were so busy worrying about now, that they were too time poor to thinking years down the line.

“I think that’s why they drop out because they are thinking school will get me nowhere and I need a job that will help now.”

But for Poutai?

He was looking forward to an “exciting” new year in 2026 and he wanted the same for others too.

His message for other youngsters reaching for dreams: “Just try, that’s all you can do really”.