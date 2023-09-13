Tiki Taane to head Bay of Islands it! Festival

The it! Festival has been a popular stop in Paihia for over a decade. Photo / NZME

Chart-topping performer and multi award-winning artist Tiki Taane is headline act for this year’s it! Festival on the Village Green on Saturday, October 7.

Taane, an experimental musical activist, producer and engineer, was a member of Salmonella Dub for 11 years and left in 2007 to pursue a solo career. His debut album, Past, Present Future, has since gone two times platinum and with the number one single Always on My Mind.

Tiki Taane is known for his high energy performances and his 2021 collaboration with the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra has recently been released as a concert documentary.

Also in the musical lineup is Latinaotearoa. The group blends the musical cultures of South America with the local genre. They are led by Brazillian-born Auckland DJ Bobby Brazuka and Venezuelan singer Jennifer Zea.

Making their it! Festival debut is New Zealand cover band Hands Off! They performed at the Kerikeri Street Party and the Northland Wine and Food Festival.

The it! Festival has been a popular stop in Paihia for over a decade, kicking off summer on the Green. In addition to the main stage music there are a number of peripheral events occurring simultaneously.

There is the Beer Garden with PHAT House Brewing Company, McLeod’s Brewery and Bay of Islands Brewing Company serving 15 different beers or cider together with low and non-alcoholic options.

A new addition for this year is the Wine & Cocktail Pavillion where you can meet the win makers and taste their product. Or have a cocktail from locally produced spirits and ingredients.

The DJ stage features French Eurogroove maestro Van De Belle alongside Ceekay with his funky house, garage, drum and bass. The MC is well-known Whangarei More fm breakfast host, Toast.

Saturday 7 October 2023

Paihia Village Green, 60 Marsden Rd, Paihia

11am – 6pm Book at Eventfinda.co.nz







