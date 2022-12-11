Warm blankets will be part of Winter Warmer Packs distributed in Northland as part of $1.7 million of Government funding designed to lead to more warm homes.

Three energy-saving projects in Northland will benefit from a slice of $1.7 million of Government funding designed to lead to more warm homes.

The Government funding is to support 17 community energy-saving education projects across the country, so as to help more Kiwis save money and to keep their homes warmer and more energy-efficient, with $280,000 allocated for projects that include Northland.

Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said the funding builds on the success of previous Government projects which have supported more than 13,000 households and 440 energy education events, with more than 80,000 LED lights distributed.

“These 17 projects, from the Government’s Support for Energy Education in Communities (SEEC) Programme, will help even more households across even more communities, maximise their homes’ energy efficiency and save on their power bills,” Woods said.

“The SEEC Programme funds community organisations to deliver personalised energy education through in-home visits and via video calls, and to larger groups through hui and workshops. For example, Sustain & Enable’s project will support people with disabilities and seniors who live rurally and in small towns.

“Households will receive energy assessments and advice online and follow-up calls to measure progress. A range of energy-saving devices will also be supplied to maximise energy efficiency gains and further lower power bills.”

Habitat for Humanity – Northern Region’s Healthy Homes Programme in Northland and Auckland has received $85,000.

The programme includes running workshops to upskill partner organisations providing energy education advice to households in need, and delivering Winter Warmer Packs that contain essential items such as blankets, hygrometers (an instrument used to measure the amount of water vapour in the air, in soil, or in confined spaces) and energy-efficient heaters.

Hokianga Housing Resilience Collective Charitable Trust has received $85,000 for the Hokianga Energy Wellbeing Strategy & Energy Wellbeing Action Plan 2022–2025.

The plan includes training ‘Energy Champs’ to provide energy education in Hokianga households and through community events, and delivering essential goods for keeping homes warm and energy efficient. Funding will also be used to conduct housing assessments and recommend energy-efficiency strategies.

Additionally, Northpower received $115,000 for its Home Energy Education Programme Extension.

The funding will extend its successful energy education programme to provide targeted, practical energy-saving advice and devices to households across the Whangārei and Kaipara districts.



