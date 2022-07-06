Police seized ammunition and drugs from four properties in Dargaville. Photo / NZME

6 Jul, 2022 01:01 AM 2 minutes to read

Northland police have arrested three people with gang connections and seized drugs and ammunition after searching four properties in Dargaville.

Cannabis, methamphetamine and illegal ammunition were seized after police executed search warrants as part of Operation Cobalt.

A 41-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were arrested on methamphetamine-related charges, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of Whangārei CIB said.

A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

All three people were scheduled to appear in Whangārei District Court today.

"Police continue to step up enforcement and the disruption of unlawful gang activity across the country as Operation Cobalt rolls out," Doell said.

"Our message to those involved is clear — we have zero tolerance for any violence, gang and drug activities."

"Police are working hard to ensure we keep our communities safe, and we will continue to actively target those involved in criminal activity."

Doell said police welcome any information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime, gang activity or illegal possession of firearms.

They can report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

People should call 111 for any activity happening now, Doell added.