The worst of wild weather is over in Northland

State Highway 1 at Rangiahua is flooded but passable. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The worst of the heavy rain and strong winds Northland experienced overnight is over, although some roads are only partially open.

Mid and Far North bore the brunt of the wild weather and Northland Regional Council figures show Wekaweka Rd at Waimamaku received the most rain.

It received 111.5mm between 5pm yesterday and 9.30am today. Second was Kaikatea Hills in Ngunguru (79mm) followed by Tutamoe Range at 66.5mm.

All roads in the Far North district was open, including State Highway 1 at Kaeo and Rangiahua between Okaihau and Mangamuka.

There is flooding at Rangiahua but the road is passable.

MetService lifted the heavy rain warning and strong wind watch for Northland at 9.21am today.

Top Energy crews are presently working to restore three power outages affecting 55 customers in Paihia, Humphreys Rd in Broadwood and in Peria.