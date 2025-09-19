Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Northern Advocate / Opinion

The ways AI is already reshaping our daily lives - Joe Bennett

Opinion by
Joe Bennett
nzme·
4 mins to read

The already rich are pouring billions into AI. Photo / 123RF

The already rich are pouring billions into AI. Photo / 123RF

I don’t understand AI.

So let me write about it. For if it is what it is claimed to be, an intelligence that stands separate from its creators, then I think we are in trouble.

When I took my sore foot to a clinic last month, the podiatrist asked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save