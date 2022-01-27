Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern AdvocateUpdated

The long weekend is here in Northland – what to see and do around the region

7 minutes to read
Matapouri. Photo / Jodi Bryant

Matapouri. Photo / Jodi Bryant

By
Jodi Bryant

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate

Event planning is risky business at the minute and we all want to make the most of the two consecutive long weekends – Auckland and Northland Anniversary and Waitangi Day. So what to do? Luckily

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.