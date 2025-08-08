Advertisement
The joy and letdown of baking bread at home – Joe Bennett

Joe Bennett
By
Northern Advocate columnist·nzme·
4 mins to read

The idea of home-baked bread is often better than the reality. Photo /123RF

Joe Bennett
Opinion by Joe Bennett
Joe Bennett is an author and columnist who writes the weekly A Dog's Life column in Saturday's Northern Advocate.
Learn more

Disappointment is the stuff of life. And it’s fertile literary ground. “Life offers,” said Thomas Hardy, “to deny.” So let’s make a little disappointment together. Let’s bake bread.

Like everyone I started baking bread during Covid. And like almost everyone I stopped again soon afterwards. Because the bread I made

