The nerve-wracking wait for exam results is over for many Northland students. Photo / 123RF

The daunting wait is finally over for students across Northland as their external exam results are out.

According to NZQA, 4596 students in Northland were entered for NCEA or New Zealand Scholarship exams last year.

Students from Years 11-13 can now access their NCEA (National Certificate in Educational Achievement) results online.

Many Year 13s will find out if they received University Entrance.

Others find out if they received merit or excellence endorsements or for some, receive an NCEA qualification.

Either way, the nail-biting is over and results are out after a disruptive year in the education sector.

NZQA deputy chief assessment Jann Marshall said students “worked hard” last year to overcome winter illnesses and the spread of Covid-19 “with outstanding support again provided by teachers and whānau.”

“The availability of Learning Recognition Credits and changes to thresholds for certificate endorsements and University Entrance also helped make sure students had a fair opportunity to get a qualification and awards,” she said.

Those who did not receive UE or attain an NCEA qualification are able to receive support with NZQA, she added.

“There are many options if students haven’t received the results they needed, including short courses and bridging courses from tertiary education providers.

“I encourage students worried about what their results might mean to talk with their schools, NZQA and tertiary providers about what might be best for them.”

NZQA experts have estimated that attainment for NCEA level 2 will be slightly lower than in 2019, while NCEA level 3 is expected to be slightly higher than in 2019, and University Entrance similar to 2019, which was unaffected by Covid-19 last year.

It is also expected that attainment of NCEA level 1 will be lower than in 2019.

The attainment of NCEA Level 1 by Year 11 students has been “trending downwards” for several years, with an increasing number of schools no longer offering a full level 1 assessment programme, such as Whangārei Girls’ High School.

Students will be able to access their assessed exam papers online using their NZQA learner login from January 24.

Those who sat New Zealand Scholarship exams will be able to view their results online from February 8, and after papers are returned, can apply for a review or reconsideration until March 9.

NZQA advises students who are unsure of their login details they can ask NZQA’s website chatbot, contact NZQA on 0800 697 296, or email helpdesk@nzqa.govt.nz

There is support available for students who did not receive UE or attain NCEA or are otherwise stressed about their results. That support can be accessed here.








