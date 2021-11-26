Northlanders have told us why they got vaccinated against Covid. Photo / Getty Images

As we head into summer and the new Covid traffic light system, our vaccination rates are still low. We asked Northlanders their reasons for getting vaccinated. For whanau, the community, the greater good were some of the reasons. Here is what they said:

Bay of Islands-based musician Troy Kingi got vaccinated to protect his elderly in-laws, his five children, and his career in music. Photo / file

Troy Kingi, 37, award-winning musician, lives in Kerikeri

The main reason I got vaccinated is because I live with my in-laws who are in their late 70s and I've got a lot of children. Out of my five kids, two have been vaccinated and the other three, aged 4, 7 and 11 are too young. The other reason is because it looks like people will need it to go to shows. Whether or not it works remains to be seen but I'd rather take my chances with that than with Covid. Just seeing what's happening overseas with it decimating whole countries, I just want to get anything that's going to protect us.

Bald Angels founder and restaurant owner Therese Wickbom was initially hesitant to get the vaccine, but overcame her fears for the greater good of the community. Photo / file

Therese Wickbom, 58, Bald Angels founder and restaurant owner, lives in Kerikeri

Typically I'm not a pro-vaccine person, I'm cautious for lots of reasons, and had some fear and anxiety around it. I just think there comes a time when it has to be about more than me and my feelings and fears, it's got to be about the common good and the community. This is a worldwide pandemic and we need to be looking out for each other. I still feel uncomfortable but feel more comfortable now that I've done my part. When you start to think about how this could impact on people who are really ill who need those intensive care beds, and also our healthcare workers are working so hard, to add stress because we're being self-centred about our own fears doesn't feel right. We all need to do our part here and it's so much bigger than us individually.

Bay of Islands Watchdog coordinator Leonie Exel, pictured with Scraps, said we vaccinate our dogs to protect them because we love them, and should do the same for our fellow humans. Photo / supplied

Leonie Exel, 56, Bay of Islands Watchdog coordinator, lives between Russell and Rawhiti

I got the vaccination to protect myself and protect others. That's simply it, and I see it as particularly important as some of the community can't get vaccinated, for instance, those who have an allergy or medical reason or children under 12. To me, we should protect ourselves and in doing so we protect the vulnerable including elderly people and children and those who can't get the vaccine for medical reasons. We vaccinate our dogs to protect them because we love them. So we should do it for ourselves and our community and fellow humans.

Northland MP Willow-Jean Prime got vaccinated for her two daughters and to protect the community. Photo / Jenny Ling

Willow-Jean Prime, 38, Northland MP, lives in Pakaraka My girls are my biggest reason; I want to be here for them and protect them as much as I can. Secondly, I'm doing it for the community. By all of us doing it, it's building immunity in our communities and I love our community and want to do as much as I can. My great-great-grandmother died of the Spanish flu in November 1918. She was 42 years old and left behind eight young children, and her mother died the following year. When you look at the dates of when she died it's so relevant to me now. I always thought out of all the tupuna of mine, it's so sad she died so young and had left those young children. When people talk about protecting whakapapa that's what it means for me. Because if I have the opportunity to access the vaccine to improve my chances in this pandemic, of course I'm going to take it.

Far North councillor Kelly Stratford got vaccinated to protect herself and others from the virus, including her children and grandmother. Photo / Jenny Ling

Kelly Stratford, 45, Far North councillor and Haruru Falls resident I wanted to get fully vaccinated to give myself the best protection against getting really sick if I was to get this horrible virus. But it also reduces the chance of me being infectious and passing it on to those that can't be vaccinated. The benefits outweigh the risks for me. Initially, I had been in the mindset that I wouldn't get vaccinated because I was taking a road that natural immunity is better. But the chance of me bringing this virus home, affecting my children that can't get vaccinated or my 91-year-old grandmother - that far outweighs the idealist view of natural immunity.

Charmaine Soljak

The Hits day host 96.4FM

I got vaccinated to protect my whanau. My three kids and three mokopuna. I did it to protect my sister who has a degenerative disease called Myasthinia gravis which makes her immunity compromised. I did it for my whanau and yours.

Rachel Ward

Rachel Ward, Northern Advocate editor

I did it because I am lucky to live in a free and democratic society and I believe with that comes the responsibility to help protect my whānau and community, especially the vulnerable, when I need to. I did it because my dad is elderly and my brother has health problems. I'd also like to see them, and the rest of my family and friends, sometime soon (they live in Auckland).

Football Fern, Hannah Wilkinson Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hannah Wilkinson, 29, Football Fern

I got vaccinated to protect myself but more importantly, the vulnerable out there. Covid will kill someone with low immunity so the whole idea of getting vaccinated is to stop Covid spreading and mutating.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai

Sheryl Mai, Whangārei Mayor, 61

"As Mayor of Whangārei I want to show the world that getting vaccinated is the right thing to do."

Shane Reti

MP Dr Shane Reti, QSM, Deputy Leader National Party and local GP, 58

"I had the vaccine because I believe in the science and I believe in the responsibility I have to support the collective good. This also is the price of citizenship and the privilege of caring."

Dr Tim Cunningham Photo / Michael Cunningham

Dr Tim Cunningham, GP at Central Family Health in Whangārei, 54

"I got vaccinated because I was confident in the vaccine and wanted to protect myself from Covid and reduce the risk of me infecting my family, friends and vulnerable elderly and sick patients. I have been very careful to get my knowledge from reputable sources and have not relied on Facebook and Instagram as I have found them unreliable and riddled with conspiracies and nonsense. The science behind our Pfizer vaccination has been around for nearly 35 years, it is very safe and effective. Over 6.5 billion people have had a Covid vaccine now so it is proven to be very safe. It is a huge relief to me to know I now have a very strong protection against the severe acute Covid disease, long term persistent Covid symptoms and the chance of death."

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson says the thought of bringing Covid-19 home to her family was terrible. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Dr Emily Henderson, Whangārei MP, 49

"I travel a lot with my job and when I'm home I see a lot of vulnerable people and kids, and the thought of bringing Covid to any of them is terrible. I'm vaxxed because I'm looking out for my community."

Taniwha captain Jordan Olsen Photo / Tania Whyte

Jordan Olsen, Northland rugby captain, 29

I got both jabs because I believe it's the best way to protect the community and your family against Covid. If people are unsure, they should find a medical professional they trust and get the best advice.

Jan Leitch

Jan Leitch, 46, Onerahi resident and former UK nurse and artist

Coming from a nursing background where I have sat with patients as they die from untreatable illness and who will do anything to keep living and, after watching the world suffering, I find it almost inconceivable that people are turning away from the vaccination.

New Zealanders have worked so hard to keep Covid at bay long enough for a vaccine to be produced. Without uptake of this vaccine, New Zealand hospitals could fill up with unvaccinated Covid patients. This will close theatres, and routine cancer, heart and other operations will be delayed. This will result in people dying from treatable cancer and other conditions. Let this sit with you for a moment. A family member gets diagnosed a few months from now with cancer, hospitals are at capacity with unvaccinated Covid patients. They found cancer in time. However, the operation can't go ahead as the hospitals are full of unvaccinated Covid patients. Your loved one dies after the cancer spreads. Now to me, that is scarier than any conspiracy theory I've come across.

Carley Tobin

Carley Tobin, pharmacist, Whangarei.

At David's Pharmacy we initially decided to provide Covid vaccinations as an easier option for our patients with mobility and transport issues. We completed extra training and managed to fit two-three days of vaccinating into our already busy pharmacy schedule.

Pharmacists are amazing at adjusting to constant change, and we adapted our service throughout the fluctuating pandemic levels to provide this option. People have especially appreciated being vaccinated by a familiar friendly face, plus they can ask us all the tricky questions and get an honest and factual answer. My reasons (for getting vaccinated) are to protect my family and friends from me possibly bringing home Covid from my work. Plus, we got the benefit of watching the rest of world get vaccinated first, and we now know the risks of Long-Covid far outweigh the risk of side-effects from the vaccine. It's a no-brainer!

Tayla Tobin

Tayla Tobin, 12, Whangarei.

I've had both my Covid-19 vaccinations and I can't feel or see them anymore.

My arm went a bit red and hot, but it felt just like any other vaccination I've had.

I went with a friend who doesn't like needles and got my vaccine at the same time.

The reason I got it done is to help our country recover from Covid. Plus, I really want to enjoy the summer with our friends and whānau.

Far North Mayor John Carter. Photo / Tania Whyte

John Carter, 71, Far North Mayor, lives at Waipapakauri

''I wanted to be safe myself, and I wanted to make sure those I am in contact with are safe from me.''

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, 61, chief executive of Te Rūnanga-nui o Te Aupōuri, lives in Onerahi

''Good iwi leaders do the right thing at the right time.''

Patu Sigley gets her jab from Ngāti Hine Health Trust nurse Kuini Daniels in Russell. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Patu Sigley, 76, New Zealand Health Volunteer of the Year 2020, lives in Russell

''It's a preventative and it's necessary. The virus is killing so many people around the world. It's sad when some people don't accept it. I can't understand it, especially when you think back to the Spanish flu in 1918 and what that did to our Māori people. It could happen to anyone. Fortunately all my family have had the vaccine, and I'm proud they've all had both doses.''

Haami Piripi. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Haami Piripi, 62, Te Rarawa chairman, lives in Ahipara.

''I did it to ensure that our people survive into the future. The way to achieve that is to ensure our whānau are safe and protected. The best way to do that is through vaccination, it's our last line of defence.''

Nick Scott. Photo / supplied

Nick Scott, 47, advanced paramedic and Kerikeri St John station manager, lives in Kerikeri

"Getting vaccinated was a no brainer for myself and my family. As a frontline ambulance officer I see how stretched health services are on a daily basis, so if the Covid-19 outbreak intensifies, we'll be further stretched. Vaccinations are the only way through this, and I'm keen to help reassure people who are still on the fence. I'm a big believer in being proactive and being the 'ambulance at the top of the cliff'."

Tony Hill. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tony Hill, 53, Northland Police District Commander Superintendent, lives in Northland

"I got a vaccination as soon as I could to make sure I can keep my whanau and those who I work with safe. I also want to keep Northland communities safe and feel safe, and being vaccinated gives me the best opportunity to do that. The medical evidence is overwhelming, vaccinations work and significantly increase the survival rate over those who are not vaccinated."

Pita Tipene Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pita Tipene, 60, Ngāti Hine leader and Waitangi Trust chair, lives in Kawakawa

"My reason for getting vaccinated is, in the first instance, to look after myself - I can't look after anybody else if I'm not well enough to. I would be absolutely hopeless trying to help anyone else if I ever got Covid. Worse, I could become a carrier and harm those close to me and in our community. I'm afraid of needles and have other fears but I still got vaccinated. I just think we have to keep pushing on given the circumstances we're in

- let's stick together."

Hone Harawira Photo / Tania Whyte

Hone Harawira, 66, Taitokerau Border Control founder and former MP, lives in Waimanoni

"I can't serve my people the best to my ability if I'm unhealthy. I've got these two big holes in the side of my arm from my tuberculosis vaccination and then there were the injections to protect us from polio - that is why we're able to walk around today and that is why I, again, am vaccinated. Covid is another threat to the health and wellbeing of our people and if I can do my piece to keep one another safe then I will."

Leo Palmer

Leo Palmer, 18, Whangārei Boys High School head boy, lives in Whananaki

"I have had both my vaccines. I decided to get vaccinated because three of my family members have existing health conditions and are considered high risk. Also next year I am studying for a Bachelor of Sports, Health and Physical Education at Auckland University so it was important I received both jabs to best protect myself and the wider community."