Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach is know nationally and internationally, and is an important part of the whakapapa of the five iwi from Te Hiku o te Ika. Photo / NZME
A project to help restore the health and wellbeing of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē Ninety Mile Beach has been rebuked for speaking without mandate or approval from all iwi in the area.
But project lead Lisa McNab said the work by Ngā Puāwaitanga o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē complements the local beach board -of which she is chair - and comes from a wish list created by more than 80 people.
The project aims to enable sustainable use of kaimoana, improve coastal biodiversity, clean up fresh water streams, develop an iwi-led ocean research hub and ensure there are thriving communities along the beach.
Current members represent Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, NgāiTakoto, Northland Regional Council and Far North District Council, with space left for Ngāti Kahu to participate as part of its settlement.
Brown said she represents the last Te Aupōuri commercial fishers operating on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē, with her father and brother still holding traditions by dragging for mullet and her brother being the only Māori mussel spat collector.
Brown supports restoration of the beach in general, but is concerned Ngā Puāwai undermines the beach board and could take away Te Aupōuri’s authority.
“One of the worrying parts is if there are proposals for research and mātauranga Māori: we could lose our rangatiratanga when it comes to undertaking our own research and validating our own traditional practices that have been passed down through the generations.”
Brown said Te Aupōuri is recognised under a 2023 statute as kaitiaki of its rohe - an area of the beach around Wakatehāua Island, west of Te Kao.
Graeme Neho, who represents Ngāti Kuri on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē Beach Board, also has concerns about Ngā Puāwai and its lack of authority over the beach.
It is up to each iwi to tell their own story about the beach and to decide what work they want to do in their area, through marae consultation, he said.
“We can’t say ‘yes’ to anything until we’ve got confirmation from the marae.”
But McNab said Ngā Puāwai was born out of a three-day wānanga in September 2023 led by the beach board, attended by 88 people including iwi and hapū leaders, community researchers, planners, Crown agencies and local whānau.
The project continues to report back to the board, while the board focuses on governance and regulation, McNab said.