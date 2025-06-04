“That mandate sits with Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē Beach Board.”

While McNab is also chair of the beach board, representing Te Rarawa, she has set up a process that is not inclusive to everyone, Brown said.

The beach board was set up as a statutory body when the majority of iwi from Te Hiku settled their Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Current members represent Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kuri, Te Aupōuri, NgāiTakoto, Northland Regional Council and Far North District Council, with space left for Ngāti Kahu to participate as part of its settlement.

Brown said she represents the last Te Aupōuri commercial fishers operating on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē, with her father and brother still holding traditions by dragging for mullet and her brother being the only Māori mussel spat collector.

Mussel spat harvesting is an important commercial operation on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē. Photo / Rongo Bentson

Brown supports restoration of the beach in general, but is concerned Ngā Puāwai undermines the beach board and could take away Te Aupōuri’s authority.

“One of the worrying parts is if there are proposals for research and mātauranga Māori: we could lose our rangatiratanga when it comes to undertaking our own research and validating our own traditional practices that have been passed down through the generations.”

Brown said Te Aupōuri is recognised under a 2023 statute as kaitiaki of its rohe - an area of the beach around Wakatehāua Island, west of Te Kao.

Graeme Neho, who represents Ngāti Kuri on Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē Beach Board, also has concerns about Ngā Puāwai and its lack of authority over the beach.

It is up to each iwi to tell their own story about the beach and to decide what work they want to do in their area, through marae consultation, he said.

Ngā Puāwaitanga o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe started with a wānanga in 2023 attended by 88 people, project lead Lisa McNab says. Photo / Jos Wheeler

“We can’t say ‘yes’ to anything until we’ve got confirmation from the marae.”

But McNab said Ngā Puāwai was born out of a three-day wānanga in September 2023 led by the beach board, attended by 88 people including iwi and hapū leaders, community researchers, planners, Crown agencies and local whānau.

The project continues to report back to the board, while the board focuses on governance and regulation, McNab said.

“We’re not taking over the responsibility or mana of the beach board in any way,” she said.

“We’re driving a kaupapa to do something good for the beach and, in doing that, everyone benefits.

“There’s no politics behind it but the wellness of the beach.”

McNab said she planned to hold another meeting with the beach board next week to discuss any issues.

