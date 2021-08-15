Voyager 2023 media awards
Tears and smiles flow freely at rugby league reunion in Northland

Northern Advocate
Northland rugby league legend Graham Pitts, aka Spy on the Bank.

A group of rugby league enthusiasts banded together and organised a maiden Northland rugby league representatives' reunion in Whangārei.

The reunion at Northland Club put together by Riki Shelford, Val McDonald and friends brought players, coaches, referees from the 1970s and included a special 85th birthday for Graham Pitts, better known from the league days as "Spy on the Bank".

Pittsy, of West End Jumbo's had been a player, coach, referee and spy for many years as well as the recipient of NZ Rugby League's Distinguished Service Award and, of course, is a local legend.

Shelford kindly supplied the Northern Advocate with photos from the reunion.

The Wild Boar's team of 1997 were part of the reunion.
Riki Shelford, left, Iwi Rapana and Raki Harding are all smiles with beer in hand.
Former Northland rugby league front rowers Pat Poasa, left, Val McDonald and Paddy Matthews.
