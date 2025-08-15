Advertisement
Te Tangi a Te Tūī: Māori circus show comes to Whangārei, Kerikeri

Multimedia journalist for the Northern Advocate·Northern Advocate·
The story fuses kapa haka, acrobatics and breath-taking aerial artistry to tell a story of reclamation, remembrance and return. Photo / David Cooper

A teenage discussion around the kitchen table about the tūī’s true voice has culminated decades later into a spectacular, enchanting blend of Māori story-telling with contemporary circus theatre.

Te Tangi a Te Tūī – a circus show performed solely in te reo Māori - has received rave reviews and

