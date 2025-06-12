Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Te Kamo Bin Inn loses $200 in a week after repeat thefts of lollies

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Te Kamo Bin Inn store manager Jayden Aben says the theft of bulk lolly bags has resulted in a $200 loss in the last week, and they would be reducing their confectionery range. Photo / Brodie Stone

Te Kamo Bin Inn store manager Jayden Aben says the theft of bulk lolly bags has resulted in a $200 loss in the last week, and they would be reducing their confectionery range. Photo / Brodie Stone

Middle-aged thieves are stealing kilograms of lollies a week from a family-run store in Whangārei.

Te Kamo Bin Inn lost more than $200 worth of lollies to theft in the last week, store manager Jayden Aben said.

“We’re not talking about 12-year-olds stealing a handful. It’s 40

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate