Given a lot of stock was in bulk, it also made it difficult to measure just how much was going out the door.
Some customers had suggested putting some of their stock closer to the till or out the back, but the store was too small.
“If they can’t be there, they can’t be anywhere because we don’t have the room.”
The thefts had forced him to reassess the confectionery range, which was a major drawcard for customers.
It has taken him four and a half years to build up the confectionery range at the Te Kamo store.
People regularly came in to get old-school lollies for their grandparents.
Others purchased the “Kiwi classics” such as feijoas and chocolate fish before going overseas.
“If you’re having a little bit of a lull on a Friday afternoon, sometimes a crocodile or a wine gum can give you that prop-up that you need,” Aben said.
“It starts to take a lot of that joy away when you’re putting in all this work to try and give the best selection possible, and you’re having people that you think you’ve got a rapport with putting it in their bags behind your back.”
Aben said the thefts made him second-guess why he was making the effort.