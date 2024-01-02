The parade of tractors ambles its way down Marlin Drive for the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.

The parade of tractors ambles its way down Marlin Drive for the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.

Only in the Far North would you get an event as unique and quirky as the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.

Held for the ninth time in 10 years on Saturday - one year had to be cancelled due to Covid - the annual event saw more than 40 tractors parade thorough the coastal settlement completing for prizes, including the most loved; best pre-1980s machine; best post-1980s; best decorated and best team effort.

The event was started to honour the humble workhorse tractor, a vital piece of machinery in any coastal community for getting boats in and out of the water to help provide food for whānau and recreation. Tractors are more than just a piece of machinery though, they are an integral part of life on the coast.

It’s now grown into a popular event that sees tractors come from the surrounding area and hundreds of people beside the bay’s roads to watch the tractors parade. The event also descends into a massive water fight as the tractors’ occupants and spectators do battle.

At first it looked like the water fight may not be needed as Saturday dawned in Taupō Bay with dark clouds swirling over the hills and the real possibility of heavy rain.

But on cue, the weather cleared and the parade started at 5pm and the free sausage sizzle snarlers were snapped up.

Rex Hamlin, in his tractor Old Shunter which was voted the most loved tractor at the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.

Results:

Most Loved tractor: Old Shunter

Best pre-1980s tractor: Star Wars - The Next Generation

Best post-1980s tractor: Lucyhaung, from Marlin Drive

Best decorated tractor: Team Le-Go

Best team effort: The Disco Squad

This beast was crowned best post-1980 tractor for the Marlin Drive owners.

The Le-Go team were on the best decorated tractor at the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.

The Disco Squad won the best team effort prize on Saturday.

Technically not a tractor, but Thomas and Friends were a popular entrant in the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.

A big part of the day is fun for all, with plenty of water splashed - and squirted - around.

Taupō Bay’s unique Uber service made an appearance for the Tractor Spectacular.

The Lady Bug was flying at Taupō Bay for the Tractor Spectacular on Saturday.

The Bat-ch Mobile at the Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular.