Photos: Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular 2022

A Far North holiday hotspot has reaffirmed its long-running love affair with the tractor in one of the biggest parades ever seen at Taupō Bay.

The eighth annual Tractor Spectacular last Friday featured dozens of tractors — some lovingly restored, others held together by little more than number-eight wire — parading through the beachside settlement and vying for titles of best-decorated, most-loved and best team effort.

Movies and animated TV shows were big this year, with winners inspired by the post-apocalyptic film franchise Mad Max, Spongebob Squarepants, Minions and more.

Water fights are an integral part of the afternoon festivities, with tractor crews and spectators preparing themselves with an arsenal of squirt guns and water bombs, ensuring no-one makes it to the prizegiving ceremony dry.

The Tractor Spectacular was founded in 2014 by Stephen Jones and Michael Redwood as a celebration of the humble agricultural machine.

Taupō Bay has no boat ramp, so without tractors for launching and retrieving vessels from the beach, the classic Kiwi summer holiday would be incomplete.

Taupō Bay is about 15 kilometres west of Mangonui and 70km north of Kerikeri. Last year’s Tractor Spectacular had to be cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

WINNERS

Best original pre-1980 tractor: Rob Bayes, Charlie’s Coronation; Best post-1980 tractor: Mark Powell, John Deere; Best team effort: Spongebob Squarepants (winner), The Minions (runner-up); Best-decorated tractor: Mad Max War Rig, Taupō Bay Campground; Most-loved tractor and overall trophy: Drinks Time, Taupō Bay Cricket Club (a 1962 Massey Ferguson 135 owned by Clive Pomfrett).

The Taupō Bay Campground crew — from left, Adam McCarroll, Jon Urlich and Ava Urlich — won the best-decorated tractor title for their War Rig from the movie Mad Max: Fury Road. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Williams and McKay families of Auckland/Taupō Bay as the 101 Dalmatians. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The crew from Bob’s Surf School made sure no-one went home dry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Mad Mexicans from Auckland/Taupō Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Spectators get a front-row view of the action. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A vintage tractor known as Old Shunter chugs down Taupō Bay’s main drag. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tractors make their way along the parade route. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A Minion-themed team took out second place for best team effort. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Mad Max’s War Rig trundles down Taupō Bay’s main drag after suffering a front armour malfunction. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Jungle Fever strikes Taupō Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A team called Two Uglies, Five Beauties heads back up Taupō Bay’s main road. We’ll let you work out which is which. Photo / Peter de Graaf

(From left): Kahlia Cullwick, Rich Cullwick (Mt Maunganui) and Daisy Cullwick (Colorado), from a team called Two Uglies, Five Beauties. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A festive tractor defends itself against a water gun attack. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Three-year-old Athena Scott get a ride with Uncle Scooter of Whangārei. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The crew of Lego Winehouse, with “Badger” McNamara at the wheel, built a tractor entirely out of Lego blocks. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The newly crowned King Charles III (aka Rob Bayes of Red Beach) salutes his subjects. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Diaz Churchward of Ōpua drives an origami tractor. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The parade wasn’t all frivolity — this tractor had an important water safety message. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Blake Cannell of Wellsford drives an entry called Under the Sea. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Claus Brewer, of Auckland/Taupō Bay, drives a Spongebob Squarepants-themed entry. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The crew of Bob’s Surf School came prepared for a water fight. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Twelve-year-old Ava Urlich, of Taupō Bay, guards Mad Max’s winning War Rig. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The Spongebob Squarepants crew collect their award for best team effort. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Taupō Bay Cricket Club won the supreme trophy for the most-loved tractor, a Massey Ferguson 135 from 1962. (From left): Emma Stein, Andrea Williams, tractor owner Clive Pomfrett, Grace Williams and Simon Williams, of Pukekohe/Taupō Bay. Photo / Peter de Graaf