Photos: Taupō Bay Tractor Spectacular 2022

The crew of Lego Winehouse, with “Badger” McNamara at the wheel, built a tractor entirely out of Lego blocks. Photo / Peter de Graaf
A Far North holiday hotspot has reaffirmed its long-running love affair with the tractor in one of the biggest parades ever seen at Taupō Bay.
The eighth annual Tractor Spectacular last Friday featured dozens of tractors — some lovingly restored, others held together by little more than number-eight wire — parading through the beachside settlement and vying for titles of best-decorated, most-loved and best team effort.
Movies and animated TV shows were big this year, with winners inspired by the post-apocalyptic film franchise Mad Max, Spongebob Squarepants, Minions and more.
Water fights are an integral part of the afternoon festivities, with tractor crews and spectators preparing themselves with an arsenal of squirt guns and water bombs, ensuring no-one makes it to the prizegiving ceremony dry.
Best original pre-1980 tractor: Rob Bayes, Charlie’s Coronation; Best post-1980 tractor: Mark Powell, John Deere; Best team effort: Spongebob Squarepants (winner), The Minions (runner-up); Best-decorated tractor: Mad Max War Rig, Taupō Bay Campground; Most-loved tractor and overall trophy: Drinks Time, Taupō Bay Cricket Club (a 1962 Massey Ferguson 135 owned by Clive Pomfrett).