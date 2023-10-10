Light-heavyweight boxer Jerome Pampellone and Northland Taniwha player Matt Matich, outside McKay Stadium, in Whangārei, where they will take part in the biggest fight night ever in Northland on December 2 Photo / Michael Cunningham

Anybody with a grudge, get in touch!

That’s the message from Northland Taniwha rugby player Matt Matich as he searches for an opponent to take part in the biggest fight night Northland has ever seen.

Matich, the powerful number 8 who loves a good battle on the rugby field, is set to take part in the Whangārei Fight Night on December 2, that will see two Northland world boxing champs - Kaitāia’s Mea Motu and Whangārei’s Lani Daniels - defend their titles.

Peach Boxing’s Motu, will put her IBO super bantamweight world title on the line against India’s Chandni Mehra, while Daniels is also booked for a defence of her IBF world heavyweight championship against Australia’s Desley Robi at McKay Stadium.

Also taking part is rising Kiwi light heavyweight and Motu’s stablemate Jerome Pampellone, who will take on hard-hitting Mexican veteran Rogelio Medina (41-9) in a fight that will test the championship credentials of the “Panther” (17-0).

Matich though is yet to get an opponent lined up as he steps into the ring for his second boxing bout - he’s had two MMA fights and lost his only boxing fight against Liam Messam - but doesn’t think there’ll be a shortage of takers, given that he’s probably peeved off a few opponents on the paddock over the years.

‘’Anybody with a grudge, get in touch. I’m sure there’s plenty of people wanting to take me on. I’d prefer a local fighter, to keep it Northland-friendly, and I know a few people have already said they are keen once word started to spread (that he was looking for an opponent),’’ Matich said.

‘’I hate Kamo so I’ll fight anybody from Kamo, or any of the Whangārei clubs, really. Anybody that is keen, please get in touch and we can put on a good show.’’

Matich said the chance to be part of such an amazing night - two world title fights on one card - in Whangārei was something he jumped at.

Then if he wins, Matich wants to have the chance to go further in the sport.

‘’I’d love to take on Liam again. I thought I could beat him, but he beat me. I’d love to get back in there with him.’’

Matich has been training hard and said some of the Taniwha’s pre-season training involved a lot of boxing, so that gave him the thirst to get more involved in the sport.

‘’It’s going to be so cool to be part of this big night of boxing at Mckay Stadium, so I’m hoping there’s somebody out there who wants to give me some payback in the ring.’’

For Pampellone, the bout against Medina is real chance to show the world what he has got and that he deserves a world title shot himself.

‘’I’ve done my homework (on Medina) and he’s a good, strong, experienced fighter with 50 fights. He’s had something like 35 knockouts, which is more than I’ve had fights, so he’s going to be a tough opponent,’’ Pampellone said.

Taking on somebody with such a good pedigree fairly early in his career is a brave step, but he’s sure he’s got the goods.

‘’That’s what it’s all about, you have to test yourself and this will be a big test - he’s a very experienced opponent - but I’ve done my preparation and I’m sure I’ll overcome him. I’m prepared for a big, big test and that’s what he’ll give me.

‘’But I’m sure I can show just what I’ve got on that world stage and (if he wins) the next step is to just keep going, get a couple more fights under my belt, then hopefully get my name in the mix for a world title shot,’’

Pampellone said training at Peach Gym, the home of Motu, was an awesome place to learn his craft, with the team like one big family, all working together for the same goals.

‘’It’s really a team effort and we’ve got a good team behind us and I’m so pleased they have given me this opportunity. I’m ready, 100 per cent.’’

Tickets for the Whangārei Fight Night on December 2 at McKay Stadium can be bought from dandlevents.co.nz.