Tangowahine shootout flashback: Country silence shattered by gunfire

Tuesday's incident was much too similar for Dave and Simone Harriman, who were shot at on the same road almost 30 years ago. Photo / Adam Pearse

For many in Tangowahine, the shootout that left a man and a police dog fighting for their lives was in extreme contrast to the area's sleepy countryside vibe.

But for residents Dave and Simone Harriman, the shooting brought memories flooding back of narrowly escaping death by gunman on that very same road almost three decades earlier.

This week, police were involved with a shootout with a man in a paddock along Tangowahine Valley Rd. The man, who was wanted on cannabis and firearms charges, allegedly shot a police dog before being shot three times by police. Both are in a stable condition in Auckland as at 5pm yesterday.

With a new day, the people of Tangowahine had taken time to reflect on the violent events that brought dozens of police to their Northland village. Police also returned to the area yesterday, taking photos of the scene using a drone and blessing the area with a karakia.

Police officers were at the scene in Tangowahine yesterday, taking photos using a drone, which can be seen above the officer on the right-hand side. Photo / Adam Pearse

For the Harrimans, it drew immediate comparisons to an incident in October 1992 when they were shot at by a man on Tangowahine Valley Rd.

"[Simone and I] were riding up the valley on my motorbike and these guys waved us down," Dave Harriman said.

"We were only about three metres away from him and next minute, the guy pulls out a gun and BANG!"

Tangowahine residents Simone and Dave Harriman, 61 and 64 respectively. Photo / Adam Pearse

Fortunately, the bullet missed both Dave Harriman, 64, and wife Simone, 61.

In the weeks following, during an armed police hunt, the two men involved gave themselves up. One of the culprits even contacted the Harrimans to apologise.

"One of the guys rang me up and he goes, 'Oh I just want to let you know it was nothing personal'," Dave Harriman said.

"And I said, 'Why'd you do it' and he goes, 'We were a bit out of it'."

The incident in Tangowahine all those years ago drew national coverage. Photo / Adam Pearse

Dave Harriman said the belief such incidents were foreign to small rural communities was false.

"There's some crazy sh*t that goes on out in the country. I just realised it doesn't matter where you are, the world's quite a dangerous place, anything could happen."

Barring dangerous gunmen, Simone Harriman said Tangowahine had been a great home for 34 years. Their 10-acre block had been a home for a number of animals including sheep, horses, donkeys, ducks, dogs, chickens, parakeets, ostriches, highland cattle and miniature ponies.

"It's like heaven on earth here. Every day we think how lucky we are," she said.

Dave Harriman, his piece of paradise in the country has been long-standing. Photo / Adam Pearse

Phyllis Jordan, who lived only a minute's drive from the scene, said she was told of the incident in its early stages and immediately began shutting windows, pulling curtains and locking doors.

Jordan, a Tangowahine resident of about six years, said she wasn't too worried throughout the day and believed the community was a strong one.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was scary to think someone was walking down their road with a gun.

"We are just in shock, for something like this to happen in our small tight-knit community."

A Tangowahine resident, who wished to remain anonymous, told the Northern Advocate he saw who he believed to be the man shot on Tuesday, walking along Tangowahine Valley Rd early that morning.

The resident described the man as scruffy, barefoot and carrying a backpack. The resident said the man appeared to be hitchhiking and looked agitated.

The Harrimans' home has been a haven for many animals, including guinea fowl. Photo / Adam Pearse

Tangowahine School principal Huw Wainwright said the parents and community members were concerned but would support one another.

"I guess [they are feeling] the initial shock, obviously concern for their own family wellbeing and safety," he said.

"It's a great little community, they pull together."

Tangowahine School was prepared to go into lockdown if things escalated. Photo / Adam Pearse

Wainwright said that resilience had been evident during this year's Covid-19 lockdown, when locals looked after vulnerable community members.

The school, with a roll of 24 pupils, was advised of an "incident" occurring nearby but that they did not need to shut the school down. The Ministry of Education had since offered help in the form of counsellors for pupils who might be struggling with anxiety.