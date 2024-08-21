The lead behind the kaupapa, deputy principal Christian McDonald, explained the kōrero behind the pou, which he said represented different maunga from within Ngāti Kahu and the East Coast.

He said the pou were the result of a two-year collaborative effort between the school’s rangatahi in the carving space, art students and hard work from many people over several wānanga.

McDonald added that he was happy with the goals they had achieved this year and hoped the kaupapa would continue to grow into the future.

“We had people digging holes, getting the rock and sand ready, just the whole kaupapa involved lots of people,” McDonald said.

“I think for next year, I’d like to see a lot more people and to get in whānau from different marae just to support and have that kōrero. I’ve really enjoyed just everyone coming together, the dances, performers, it was all just a massive celebration of who we are in Ngāti Kahu.”

Principal David Lowe agreed that the Ki o Rahi pitch had become the heart of the school, symbolising their aroha for Ngāti Kahu and the local history.

“It is more than just a playing field – it’s a place where our students connect with their culture, embrace our values and learn the stories that shape our identity,” Lowe said.

“This space now supports and strengthens our connection to the learning of Ngāti Kahu, grounding our school in a deeper sense of belonging.”

Primary school students performed a special Samoan song and dance with help from music tutor Kenape Saupese.

The day’s performances kicked off at 11am in the school hall, starting with primary school students and showcases from the intermediate students.

The year 12 and 13 dance group “Cats and Cucumbers” and the Kapa Haka group followed, with whānau, community and school members packing out the venue.

Year 12 student and Cats and Cucumbers dancer Caitlin Russell said she had been nervous prior to performing, but the feedback from the audience had been really positive.

“I felt okay [before performing], it had been a long time coming and I’d been practising for probably six weeks, but only like an hour a week,” Russell said.

“I thoroughly enjoyed performing our K-Pop dance piece, and many people commented saying it was the highlight of all the performances.”

After the performances, an array of food stalls were spread out through the school, with people also taking part in traditional Māori games.

The Cats and Cucumbers dancers performed a high energy K-Pop dance routine which was a crowd favourite of the day at Taipa Area School

By Caitlin Russell:

The annual event started at 6.30am with the unveiling of seven new pou and the new Ki o Rahi field dedicated to the traditional Māori game popular among many Taipa Area School students.

According to the event organisers, the pou were still under construction just days prior to the unveiling, with a large effort going into preparing the pou in time to be presented to the school and local community.

“The construction of the field is a replica of the coast line and its significant spaces around our locality,” the event spokesperson said.

“The depth of the pou and its connection to the community makes it a perfect centrepiece for an event focused on bringing the community together.”

A range of special performances were also held in the school hall from 11am to 1pm with dancing, singing, Kapa Haka and circability. Year 12 student and dancer Summer Vercammen said the Matariki celebration was all about bringing the school community together through performances, games, food and tradition.

Her dance group performed a special K-Pop routine, with Merwan Ghadiali aka “Mr G”, helping to organise and choreograph the routine.

Prior to performing, Vercammen said she was nervous. However, the dance routine proved a hit with the crowd.

“It took us around six weeks to get the choreography to a performance-worthy level and during this time there have been many disruptions, like our two week school holidays,” Vercammen said.

“Today’s celebration is about Matariki, it brings the community and school together as a family and I think can inspire people to get into different things.”

In addition to the performances and pou unveiling, the school also hosted a variety of food and market stalls, games and other entertainment, bringing together whānau, teachers, students and people from the local community.

Taipa Area School Deputy principal Christian McDonald prepares to defend his team in a friendly Matariki Celebration teachers versus students Ki o Rahi match on the school's new pitch

By Regulus Simons:

The special all-day event started at 6.30am, where the newly completed Ki o Rahi pitch, including seven pou hand-carved by the school’s sports coordinator, Darrin Pivac, were revealed.

Pivac shared the kōrero (story/background) behind the pou, how they represent seven maunga (mountains) significant to the hapū of Ngāti Kahu and how the carvers and senior art classes helped bring them to life.

He also talked about the whakapapa (geneology/origins) behind the traditional Māori sport, based on the story of a fierce Māori warrior Rahi and his quest to rescue his kidnapped wife, Tī Ara.

He said the game is meant to teach the importance of kindness and seeking peace over conflict in a creative, hands-on way.

Ki o Rahi is a well-loved sport at Taipa, with two students recently selected for the New Zealand team after playing at an Area Schools Competition.

Following the pou and Ki o Rahi reveal, students, teachers, whānau and community members were invited to take part in a hākari (feast) featuring kai cooked and prepared by teachers and pupils the day before.

Food and trinket stalls also ran throughout the day, with everything from seafood chowder to handmade earrings on offer.

The entire event worked to bring the whole kura (school) together and allowed students to display their creativity and varying skill sets.