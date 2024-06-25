Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Surfer who came off jetski remembered as passionate charger loved by all

Denise Piper
By
3 mins to read
Stephen (Steve) Moir, 53, died on June 7 after an accident surfing with his jetski, one of his passions in life. Photo / Supplied

Stephen (Steve) Moir, 53, died on June 7 after an accident surfing with his jetski, one of his passions in life. Photo / Supplied

A man who died after coming off his jetski while surfing on Northland’s west coast is remembered as a passionate big-wave surfer who always made others feel special.

Stephen (Steve) Moir died on June 7 at Mahuta gap near Baylys Beach after coming off his jetski and hitting his head.

The Mangawhai resident and friends were using the jetski for step-offs — a way of putting a surfer on to a wave with the best speed and positioning for surfing medium-to-large waves.

Sister-in-law Sophia White said the swell was not particularly big, but it was the third day Moir had been out, as he tried to make the most of the surf.

The 53-year-old was known as a big-wave charger when many of his friends in their 50s were starting to back off and cruise.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“That was his biggest passion — going out west and surfing. He did that with his jetski,” she said.

Moir also ran his own building company, but was ready to down tools if the surf forecast was good, White said.

“His motto was, ‘don’t do today what you can do tomorrow’. It was all about that work-life balance.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He was soulmates with partner Jessica White, she said.

“They brought out the best in one another and [they] adored each other. They had some amazing times and adventures — it’s absolutely devastating,” she said.

Moir was teaching his son, Loc, how to build, but was also sharing his love of the outdoors, including surfing, fishing and hunting, Sophia White said.

Moir was also an excellent uncle and a kind guy who made everyone feel loved and special, she said.

Steve Moir and partner Jessica White were "soulmates" who loved spending time at the beach.
Steve Moir and partner Jessica White were "soulmates" who loved spending time at the beach.

This was shown by the 600-plus people who attended his funeral at Mangawhai Tavern on June 13, including those who stood in a “guard of honour” with their surfboards.

In her speech at the funeral, Jessica White described her partner of six years as being loved by all.

“Steve lived to work, but he also loved doing his building.

“He had huge emotional intelligence, wisdom, kindness and strength, and lived life to the full,” she said.

“Steve has had to leave us, but he’s riding his eternal wave. He would not want anybody to be broken by this, he would want us to keep going.”

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate