“That was his biggest passion — going out west and surfing. He did that with his jetski,” she said.

Moir also ran his own building company, but was ready to down tools if the surf forecast was good, White said.

“His motto was, ‘don’t do today what you can do tomorrow’. It was all about that work-life balance.”

He was soulmates with partner Jessica White, she said.

“They brought out the best in one another and [they] adored each other. They had some amazing times and adventures — it’s absolutely devastating,” she said.

Moir was teaching his son, Loc, how to build, but was also sharing his love of the outdoors, including surfing, fishing and hunting, Sophia White said.

Moir was also an excellent uncle and a kind guy who made everyone feel loved and special, she said.

This was shown by the 600-plus people who attended his funeral at Mangawhai Tavern on June 13, including those who stood in a “guard of honour” with their surfboards.

In her speech at the funeral, Jessica White described her partner of six years as being loved by all.

“Steve lived to work, but he also loved doing his building.

“He had huge emotional intelligence, wisdom, kindness and strength, and lived life to the full,” she said.

“Steve has had to leave us, but he’s riding his eternal wave. He would not want anybody to be broken by this, he would want us to keep going.”

