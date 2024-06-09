The incident happened at the nothern end of Ripiro Beach, a remote part of Northland's west coast, on Friday afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A person has died after they came off a jet ski that had two people on it, on Northland’s remote west coast.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon at Mahuta, south of Baylys Beach.

A police spokesperson said two people were travelling on the jet ski when one person came off.

Emergency services were called to Mt Wesley Coast Rd just after 4.40pm. Police, Surf Life Saving, Fire and Emergency and Hato Hone St John all attended.

A police spokesperson said despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died at the scene.

The death will be referred to the coroner and police will make inquiries into the death on the coroner’s behalf.

Police were not aware of any other agencies, such as Maritime NZ, making inquiries.

Local iwi Te Roroa placed a rāhui on the area, from the entrance to Baylys Beach to Glinks Gully, and it was lifted at 8am on Sunday.

Through police, local iwi and hapū have shared their sincere condolences to the family at this time.

If confirmed as a drowning, the incident will increase New Zealand’s 2024 provisional fatal drowning rate to 34, according to Water Safety NZ. There were 49 provisional fatal drownings at the same time last year.

Maritime NZ’s advice for recreational jet ski users is for them to know their responsibilities before they head out.

The basics include each person on board wearing the right lifejacket, respecting local bylaws, knowing the rules for avoiding collisions, knowing survival techniques and sticking to 5 knots within 200m of the shore, 200m of a boat displaying a divers’ flag and 50m of any other boat or people swimming.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.